2023 Orbea Gain Road And Gravel E-Bikes Are Ready To Hit The Road

Orbea is a cycling brand that’s known the world over for its premium, race-winning machines, both in road and mountain cycling. Now that electric bikes are rapidly growing in popularity, Orbea is not one to get left behind, and is still at the top of its game, especially in the road and gravel e-bike segments.

For 2023, the French company has given its Gain lineup of road and gravel e-bikes a subtle albeit effective upgrade: a Mahle X20 e-bike drive system. Now, unlike other performance-focused e-bike systems, the X20 is a rear hub motor as opposed to a mid-drive unit. While this may seem like a down side, it more than makes up for this with its incredibly light weight. In fact, Mahle claims it’s the lightest e-bike system in the world, and when stuffed into the new Orbea Gain, you get a bike that tips the scales at no more than 11.5 kilograms.

Apart from being incredibly light, the new Orbea Gain models benefit from a 30 percent boost in torque, as well as the option to house two internal batteries, an external range extender, and other tweaks to frame geometry. That said, at a glance, you won’t even notice any of these changes, as the Gain’s OMR carbon frame looks pretty much the same as before, save for an LED display integrated into the top tube.

With regards to performance, the Mahle X20 system imparts 250 watts of continuous power, with a peak torque of 55 Nm. Battery tech consists of an iX250 battery pack hidden within the downtube. Meanwhile, those looking for more range can opt for the bigger iX350 unit, with a 350-Wh capacity, via Orbea’s MyO options. A happy medium between the two is the e185 Range Extender which can be mounted externally via a standard bottle cage. This device provides an additional 185 Wh of capacity.

As for the frame geometry, the 2023 Gain receives more neutral stack and reach figures, as well as a shorter wheelbase as a result of slightly shorter chainstays. The bottom bracket is also lower by 2 millimeters, and up front, the trail has been adjusted specifically for road-focused electric bike applications. This should result in a ride that’s more ergonomically optimized, as well as more stable at high speeds. The sizing of the frame has also been tweaked, with taller riders being able to opt for a 2XL frame size.

Naturally, any performance-focused e-bike packing this level of technology will command quite a pretty penny, and the Orbea Gain is no different. The most affordable variant is the road-oriented M30, retailing for €5,500. Moving up the ladder, you can get the M30i, with a Shimano 105 Di2 drivetrain for €6,300. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a tad more versatility, the M31e gravel version is offered with a SRAM Rival XPLR AXS group set for €6,600.

Moving closer to the top of the food chain, the Gain M20i offers cutting edge Ultegra Di2 technology for €7,500, and the gravel version, the M21e, for €7,600. Last but certainly not least, the Gain M10i packs the most tech with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 drivetrain and deep carbon wheels shod in Pirelli P Zero Race TLR slicks—yours for just €9,999.

As of this writing, prices for the 2023 Orbea Gain road and gravel electric bikes have been announced for the European market. Do note that pricing and availability in other markets may vary. For more information on the new Orbea Gain, as well as other e-bikes in Orbea’s lineup, be sure to visit their official website linked below.

Gallery: 2023 Orbea Gain Road And Gravel E-Bikes Are Ready To Hit The Road