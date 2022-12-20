Orbea Updates Lightweight Rise Electric MTB Range For 2023

Spanish bike manufacturer Orbea has updated its Rise electric mountain bike range. Among the updates on the e-MTB are a new electric motor, as well as a slew of new components optimized to deliver more performance and lighter weight. The Rise first made its debut back in 2021, and is touted as one of the lightest e-MTBs available. It also packs top-tier performance, and the 2023 version is better than ever before. Let's take a closer look.

This 2023 edition is available in seven different configurations. The M-LTD, M-TEAM, M10 and M20 have a carbon frame. The three "Hydro" models (H10, H20, and H30) have a hydroformed aluminum frame. Each has 140 millimeters of suspension travel front and back. Shimano motors are used across the new Orbea Rise e-MTB line. The H20 and H30 versions, in particular, have Shimano EP801 RS and EP600 RS motors that have been fine-tuned with Rider Sinergy software. This reduces the motor's total power to 60 Nm, resulting in a more natural pedal feel.

With weights of 2.7 and 3 kilograms, respectively, the Shimano EP801 RS and EP600 RS motors are the lightest in their class. In the case of M-LTD and M-TEAM, the EP801 RS may also be equipped with a Shimano Hyperglide + XT Di2 12-speed drivetrain. This electronic system offers three shifting modes: manual, free, and automated. Orbea has supplied the rise with a new 360 Wh battery to help it lose even more weight. It weighs 1.8 kilograms and is compact and rechargeable in three hours. Meanwhile, customers searching for extra range might choose for the larger 540 Wh unit. Both variants are compatible with a 252 Wh range-extender.

As far as components are concerned, the Rise occupies the mid to top-range. We find all Shimano components ranging from XTR components, Shimano hydraulic disc brakes, as well as varying suspension components and wheel options. Pricing, as you would expect, is rathrer premium, with the H10, H20, and H30 priced between 5,299 Euros ($5,622) and 6,599 Euros ($7,000). Things get even more expensive as you move up the model rage with the M-LTD, M-TEAM, M10, and M20 versions setting you back anywhere between 6,999 Euros ($7,425) to 10,999 Euros ($11,669).