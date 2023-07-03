Talk to absolutely anyone about ChatGPT, and chances are you'll never run out of things to talk about. This app developed by Open AI has been all the rage in recent months, with memes about the program popping up left and right. While ChatGPT is indeed meme-worthy, it's also undoubtedly groundbreaking, and perhaps even a bit scary.

AI is an inescapable reality of the modern age we live in, and programs like ChatGPT have proven useful across multiple industries. Indeed, you need not look too far, as chances are the stuff you read online has been produced with the help of AI tools. For example, this article was run through an AI-powered grammar and spelling checker prior to publication. That being said, Generative AI programs like ChatGPT can do so much more than just analyze text. As you're about to find out, there's even a place for ChatGPT in the world of electric bicycles.

Yup, you read that right, there's a new e-bike in the market with ChatGPT integrated into the mix. It's from Urtopia, a brand we've talked about before, and it's leveraging on ChatGPT as a key feature of its newest e-bike, called the Fusion. The Urtopia Fusion has been named as such to embody the fusion of art and technology. On the technology side of the equation, the bike uses Open AI's tech to help the rider enjoy a seamless riding experience, as if they were speaking to an onboard assistant. Thanks to the feature, riders will be able to ask the bike for directions, as well as talk about pretty much anything.

Urtopia describes the new Fusion as a "bicycle with a mind," which may seem a little bit unsettling to some. However, if you do some digging as to how ChatGPT works, you'll soon realize that your e-bike isn't just one day going to wake up as a sentient being and try to take over the world. ChatGPT aside, the Urtopia Fusion also fuses – pun inteded – with other apps such as Apple Health and Strava, allowing you to further keep track of your rides, especially if you're a health-conscious individual. Even cooler, is that the built-in AI analyzes all this data and tweaks the bike's settings for you in real time to maximize efficiency.

As for what makes this bike a bike, well, it's plain to see. It's got two wheels, a frame, and pedals. Kidding aside, Urtopia's technology will almost certainly translate into all of its models. At present, it already has the Chord, a stylish, retro-inspired city cruiser in its roster. Apart from that, the brand previously showcased a unique floating frame design made entirely of carbon fiber.