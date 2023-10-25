Super73 Gets Stealthy With New Blackout Series E-Bikes

While all sorts of trends may come and go, one thing will always be universally true: you can’t go wrong with black. Indeed, the whole blacked-out theme is something automakers have been doing for many years now, and we’re starting to see this trend trickle into the e-bike segment. Black editions are usually distinguished by premium parts and a unique aesthetic, and this is exactly the case with Super73’s new Blackout Collection.

The new Super73 Blackout Collection is based on three popular models from the Irvine, California-based company: the Z Series, S Series, and R Series. All three models feature retro-inspired styling with cues borrowed from the world of motorcycles. The Blackout Collection puts a stealthy spin on these two-wheelers, while delivering some pretty impressive performance. Across the board, the Blackout Series features an all-black colorway, as well as built-in LED headlights, frame guards, and luggage racks.

Let’s kick things off with the Blackout Z Series. Being the most affordable of the lot at $3,095, it’s also the most basic, and is powered by a 600-watt rear hub motor. This propels the rugged two wheeler to a top speed of 28 miles per hour. It also rolls on chunky knobby tires and gets a front suspension fork giving it some decent off-road capability. It gets a 615-watt-hour battery pack promising some impressive range in between charges, and comes to a stop with premium Magura hydraulic disc brakes.

Up next, the Super73 Blackout S is touted as a versatile all-rounder, capable of delivering an exhilarating ride no matter where you go. It ups the power when compared to the Z, featuring a 750-watt rear hub motor and a larger 960-watt-hour battery pack. Like the Z, it gets chunky knobby tires and a front suspension fork, as well as an eight-speed drivetrain and Magura hydraulic disc brakes for confident stopping. It has an MSRP of $3,795.

Last but not least, the Blackout R, based on Super73’s potent R series e-bike, boasts the most impressive performance and off-road capability. It gets front and rear suspension making use of a Fox Float 3 shock, ensuring confidence when tackling rugged terrain at speed. On top of that, it makes use of four-piston Magura disc brakes to come to a stop, and is powered by a 750-watt rear hub motor. The battery consists of a large 1,000 watt-hour unit, promising extended range for more exploration. The price for this stealthy, rugged machine is $4,295.