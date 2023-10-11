Genesis continues the expansion of electric vehicle sales across the United States with the addition of 10 states and the opening of two more standalone retailers in California and Louisiana.

This means that Hyundai Motor Group's luxury brand is now selling its EVs in 33 states and has a total of nine standalone retail facilities across the country.

The Genesis GV60 SUV, Electrified GV70 SUV, and Electrified G80 executive sedan are now available at select retailers in Arkansas, Hawaii, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

The 10 new states add to the existing 23 where Genesis already sells EVs: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

"Adding ten more states where customers can discover our award-winning lineup of electric vehicles gives us coverage across a majority of the U.S.," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America.

"We are also excited to announce the completion of two more standalone retail facilities, Genesis of South Bay and Genesis of Baton Rouge, allowing even more customers to discover the Genesis brand in a dedicated showroom for a tailored purchase and owner experience."

According to Genesis, the move is part of the brand's commitment to achieving an all-electric lineup by 2030 while redefining the automotive retail experience for customers.

Each of the two new standalone retailers, Genesis of South Bay near Los Angeles and Genesis of Baton Rouge, features an open floor plan with an elegant showroom where customers can explore the company's electric vehicles.

Visitors can also take advantage of the Genesis Concierge personal advisor who will assist them in the shopping experience, for example by scheduling test drives at the facility or residence and arranging vehicle delivery.

Genesis' first EV, the GV60, was initially launched in only four states 18 months ago: California, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York. The carmaker has sold 6,163 EVs in the US since then.

All Genesis EVs on sale in the US offer three-years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions at Electrify America stations from the date of vehicle purchase.

As a reminder, Genesis recently announced that it would switch from the Combined Charging System (CCS1) connector to the Tesla-developed North American Charging Standard (NACS) in North America starting in the fourth quarter of 2024.

New or refreshed Genesis models launched from then on will feature only the NACS charging inlet in North America, making them natively compatible with the Tesla Supercharging network in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.