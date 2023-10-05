The Genesis GV60 was the luxury Korean automaker's venture into the EV world. Since its market launch, Genesis also introduced the Electrified G80 and the Electrified GV70. Offering vehicles of three different sizes and categories, the firm's EV presence is rapidly growing. However, until now, every entry in its lineup has been priced at over the $60,000 mark. With many compelling options on the market for under $50,000, Genesis was missing the upper hand in terms of pricing.

To combat this, Genesis recently introduced a base version of its GV60 compact crossover. Dubbed the GV60 Standard RWD, the entry-level version starts at $52,000 (subject to a $1,195 destination fee). Compared with the 2024 GV60 AWD Advanced, this model is $8,550 less expensive.

Offering a rear-mounted 225-horsepower electric motor, the GV60 Standard RWD makes the same power figure as the Hyundai Ioniq 5/6 and Kia EV6 in long-range RWD guises. With a zero-to-sixty time of around seven seconds, the base GV60 will lack the punch of the higher-end trims, pushing up to 429 horsepower.

Unlike the $60,550 Advanced AWD and $69,550 Performance AWD, the Standard RWD misses out on some of their luxury amenities. The Standard lacks ventilated seats, a Bang & Olufsen audio system, a blind-spot view monitor, vehicle-to-load charging, and more.

That said, the Genesis GV60 Standard RWD still brings an array of distinctive features to the table. Featuring a fingerprint scanner, face recognition system, crystal ball drive selector, and acoustic side windows, the base GV60 can continue to stand out with some unique features. Moreover, featuring the e-GMP's 77.4kWh battery pack and heat pump, the GV60 Standard Range can travel 294 miles on a single charge, according to the EPA.

With a 294-mile range, this is Genesis' longest-range EV yet. The vehicle is currently available to order in 23 of the 48 lower states.

Gallery: Genesis GV60