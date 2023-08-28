Genesis is introducing in the United States the 2024 model year of the GV60 model, which is promised to be available soon at select retailers in some states.

The new model year of the Genesis GV60 is slightly more expensive than the outgoing 2023 model year. The base Advanced trim (AWD with 20-inch wheels) has an MSRP of $60,550, which is $1,260 more than in the case of 2023MY. A similar $1,260 increase concerns the Performance trim, which now starts at $69,550.

At the same time, the company increased the destination charge by $70, from $1,125 to $1,195.

Because the Genesis GV60 is an imported model, it does not qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit, although there is a chance that the federal tax credit might be available through leasing.

The availability of the Genesis GV60 is said to be limited in terms of quantities and geographically to only select retailers in select states (AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, MN, NC, NJ, NV, NY, PA, SC, TX, UT, VA, WA, and WI).

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Genesis GV60 Advanced AWD 20-inch $59,290 +$1,125 N/A $60,415 2023 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD 21-inch $68,290 +$1,125 N/A $69,415 2024 Genesis GV60 Advanced AWD 19-inch N/A 2024 Genesis GV60 Advanced AWD 20-inch $60,550 +$1,195 N/A $61,745 2024 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD 21-inch $69,550 +$1,195 N/A $70,745

EPA Range

The 2024 Genesis GV60 already appeared on the EPA's website, with the same range and efficiency rating as the 2023MY versions:

GV60 Advanced AWD 20-inch: 248 miles

GV60 Performance AWD 21-inch: 235 miles

Interestingly, there is one new version - GV60 Advanced AWD, with 19-inch wheels, which was not listed and was not available before. Actually, it's not possible to select the smaller wheel option in the Genesis GV60 configurator, so it might be a theoretical rating. The GV60 with 19-inch wheels has an EPA Combined range of 264 miles, which is 16 miles (or 6.5 percent) more than the 20-inch wheel version:

GV60 Advanced AWD 19-inch: 264 miles

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2024 Genesis GV60 Advanced with 20-inch wheels is 95 MPGe: 355 watt-hours per mile.

The Performance trim level is noticeably less efficient, at 90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi. That's the result of bigger wheels (21-inch) and a more powerful powertrain with two 160-kilowatt motors (instead of one 74 kW in the front and one 160 kW in the rear).

2024 Genesis GV60 Advanced AWD 19-inch

2024 Genesis GV60 Advanced AWD 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 264 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi

110 MPGe: 306 Wh/mi

90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi

2024 Genesis GV60 Advanced AWD 20-inch

2024 Genesis GV60 Advanced AWD 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 248 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi

103 MPGe: 327 Wh/mi

86 MPGe: 392 Wh/mi

2024 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD 21-inch

2024 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD 21-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 235 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi

97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi

82 MPGe: 411 Wh/mi

The E-GMP-based Genesis GV60 has a 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery, which can be recharged from 10 to 80 percent of state-of-charge in 18 minutes (assuming a high voltage and high power charger).

The car comes with three years of complimentary 30-minute DC fast charging on the Electrify America network.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 2023 Genesis GV60 Advanced AWD 20-inch AWD 77.4 248 mi 2023 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD 21-inch AWD 77.4 235 mi 2024 Genesis GV60 Advanced AWD 19-inch AWD 77.4 264 mi 2024 Genesis GV60 Advanced AWD 20-inch AWD 77.4 248 mi 2024 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD 21-inch AWD 77.4 235 mi

