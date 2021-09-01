Genesis, Hyundai Motor Group's luxury brand, announced its electrification plan towards zero-emissions.

The company intends to focus on two types of vehicles - battery electric (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCV), while there is no word about conventional hybrids or plug-in hybrids.

All new Genesis car models, launched from 2025 will be zero-emissions and as the time goes by, from 2030 on, 100% of the lineup will be zero-emission. On top of that, by 2035, the company intends to be carbon neutral.

"The brand’s new vehicles will all be purely electric starting from 2025. To drive the shift to electrification, Genesis will focus on a dual electrification strategy involving fuel cell and battery electric vehicles. Genesis will put an effort on developing pure electric technologies such as new fuel cell systems with higher power output, and electric systems that help improve efficiency. In addition, Genesis will devote itself to building next-generation technology that draws better performance and efficiency from lithium-ion batteries. Along with the dual electrification strategy, Genesis announced their goal to pursue a carbon neutral brand by 2035. This is first time for a member of the Hyundai Motor Group to announce the transition and will solidify the brand as a leader in the luxury vehicle market."

Genesis aims for an electric lineup of a total of eight models and expects to expand its global sales to 400,000 per year (on average 50,000 per model).

Genesis EV teaser line-up

The company already introduced the two first battery-electric models: the G80 model, the brand's first electric car and the recently unveiled Genesis GV60. The third model will be revealed later this year.

Jay Chang, Global Head of Genesis said:

“I am extremely excited to announce the new vision of Genesis for a sustainable future as we open a new chapter in our history. As we continue to design a new dimension of customer experience and build an authentic relationship with our customers, Genesis will take audacious steps to lead the age of electrification into the sustainable future.” “Our new electric lineup is the perfect platform to increase our interface with our customers,” said Luc Donckerwolke, Chief Creative Officer of Genesis. “We aim to interact with all their senses. Our new architecture will integrate audacious technologies with breathtaking designs while providing sincere detail-oriented experiences. Warm and exquisite care will be our differentiator.”

We assume that Genesis was put at the forefront of electrification within the Hyundai Motor Group and the mainstream brands - Hyundai and Kia will follow towards zero-emissions.