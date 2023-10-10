Volkswagen has launched pre-sales for the updated 2024 ID.4 and ID.5 electric crossovers in Europe, with prices starting from 40,335 euros ($42,810) in Germany for the base Pure trim.

The main updates are a brand-new generation of infotainment system and software, which is something owners of ID vehicles have been waiting for a long time, as well as a new electric motor on the rear axle and more powerful GTX dual-motor models.

Starting with the new infotainment and software, Volkswagen says the latest-generation software is much faster and offers more functions, enhancing intuitive operation. In addition, both the ID.4 and ID.5 get a new standard infotainment system with a larger screen that's now 12.9 inches in diagonal.

According to the automaker, the infotainment system has a completely new menu structure, while the standard Digital Cockpit and optional augmented reality head-up display have been enhanced.

As with the facelifted ID.3, the touch sliders for the air conditioning and volume control are now illuminated. Furthermore, the 2024 ID.4 and ID.5 get a new multifunction steering wheel with new operating logic.

Gallery: 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 in European specification

22 Photos

Another big change made to the interior is the new location of the driving mode selector from the housing of the Digital Cockpit to the steering column switch, just like in the ID.7 sedan. This was done to create space for the larger infotainment display.

Finally, a new IDA voice assistant is said to respond more precisely than in the past to natural voice commands and offers new functions including cloud-based weather information, live scores for sporting events or stock market prices.

It's worth noting that all these updates are also coming to the 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 that goes on sale early next year in the US.

More Power And Range For ID.4 And ID.5 Models With 77-kWh Battery

On the powertrain front, the rear-wheel-drive ID.4 Pro and ID.5 Pro equipped with the 77-kilowatt-hour battery gain a new electric motor on the rear axle. First introduced on the ID.7 sedan, the motor makes 282 horsepower (210 kilowatts) and 402 pound-feet (545 Newton-meters) of torque, which represent increases of 81 hp and 173 pound-feet.

The new rear electric motor is also fitted to the all-wheel-drive ID.4 Pro 4Motion, which has a system power of 282 hp, an increase of 21 hp.

In addition, the ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX all-wheel-drive range-toppers gain 40 horsepower for a total of 335 hp (250 kW). As a result, the 0-62 mph sprint drops to 5.4 seconds, while the top speed remains limited to 112 mph.

The Volkswagen ID.5 electric crossover coupe is still not coming stateside

All ID.4 and ID.5 models fitted with the 77-kWh battery pack also offer longer WLTP range – up to 342 miles (550 kilometers) in the ID.4 Pro RWD (+10 miles) and up to 345 miles (556 km) in the ID.5 Pro RWD (+7 miles).

As for charging, the Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 with RWD charge at up to 135 kW, while the AWD models now charge at up to 175 kW. With the maximum charging capacity, ID.4 and ID.5 AWD models can add 110 miles of range in about 10 minutes of DC fast charging. The base VW ID.4 Pure with a 52-kWh battery now charges at up to 115 kW instead of 110 kW before.

Speaking of charging, all ID.4 and ID.5 models get new charging and thermal management that makes sure the battery is pre-conditioned while driving to the next DC fast charging stop.

The US-spec 2024 VW ID.4 gains the new rear motor and more powerful dual-motor powertrain as well, except in the US the latter is not badged GTX but simply ID.4 AWD Pro.