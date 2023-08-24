Volkswagen has started taking pre-orders for the ID.7 all-electric sedan in Europe, with the automaker offering a single trim level for the moment, the Pro with a WLTP range of up to 386 miles (621 kilometers).

As of today, customers in Germany are able to order the Volkswagen ID.7 Pro at a price of 56,995 euros, the equivalent of $61,650 at the current exchange rate. That makes it significantly more expensive than the Tesla Model 3, which starts at 42,970 euros ($46,500) in Germany.

However, Volkswagen says the ID.7 Pro is equipped with many convenience and tech features for the market launch. For example, it offers an augmented reality head-up display and the "Discover Pro Max" navigation system as standard.

It also comes equipped with a host of standard assist systems for the launch, including Travel Assist, Lane Assist, Emergency Assist, Side Assist, Rear Traffic Alert, and exit warning system. Additionally, the Volkswagen ID.7 Pro features the Area View 360-degree camera system, Keyless locking, and Keyless Access starting system with Safelock.

The VW ID.7 Pro is powered by a 77-kilowatt-hour battery that motivates a rear-mounted electric motor rated at 282 horsepower (210 kilowatts) and 402 pound-feet (545 Newton-meters) of torque.

The RWD electric sedan has an average fuel consumption as low as 14.1 kWh per 100 km, enabling a maximum range of 386 miles on the WLTP Combined cycle. The range is achieved on standard 19-inch wheels, which feature a Hudson design in black with diamond-cut finish on the ID.7 Pro.

"The new ID.7 will impress our customers all over the world thanks to its long ranges, quick charging, spacious interior and intuitive operation. The model therefore represents the new benchmark for all-electric premium models at Volkswagen," said Imelda Labbé, VW board member of management for sales, marketing and after sales.

Customers who want to personalize their Volkswagen ID.7 further can choose between optional equipment packages, which include the Interior package, Interior package Plus, Exterior package, and Exterior package Plus.

The Interior package adds power ergoActive comfort front seats with memory function and massage programs, as well as an entry function, adjustable thigh support, and pneumatic lumbar support. The pack also includes background lighting with 30 different colors.

The Interior package Plus includes additional airbags and a 700-watt Harman Kardon sound system with 12 loudspeakers plus a center speaker, a digital 16-channel amplifier, and a subwoofer. In addition, the premium ergoActive seats gain intelligent seat climate control and activation of the lumbar and pelvic area.

As for the Exterior packages, the base one brings features such as LED matrix headlights, rear tinted windows, and the Easy Open & Close sensor-controlled luggage compartment opening and closing function. The Exterior Package Plus adds progressive steering and DCC adaptive chassis control including driving profile selection.

The Volkswagen ID.7 arrives in Europe and China this fall, with the North American launch to follow in 2024.