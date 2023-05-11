Volkswagen published a three-photo collage showing some of the design details of the upcoming ID.7 GTX performance-oriented variant of the all-electric sedan that will go on sale in the United States next year.

In addition to the first images of the soon-to-be-revealed sporty version, the official press release mentions that the sporty version will benefit from a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup and more power, all while being “a long-distance limousine.”

Set to be revealed at the IAA Mobility event in Munich, Germany in September, the Volkswagen ID.7 GTX will get a host of red and black elements, such as the contrast stitching on the seats, dash panel, and door cards. The exterior will also be adorned with black gloss elements that will complement the standard black roof paint and tinted windows.

These are the sort of additions that we’ve gotten used to from Volkswagen’s previous GTX models, namely the ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX.

The German brand describes the ID.7 GTX as the flagship model in the ID family, which means that it will most likely be the most powerful and most expensive electric model in VW’s portfolio. However, the pricing for the ID.7 hasn't been disclosed yet, so we're not sure where it will slot in the list of electric sedans.

There’s no mention of specs like power, acceleration, or range, with all of these expected to be revealed in September when we’ll get a better look at the whole sedan and will be able to compare it (at least specs-wise) to its competitors like the Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Tesla Model 3 (and the Model S, at a stretch).

Currently, the Volkswagen ID.7 is offered in two rear-wheel drive trim levels: Pro and Pro S. The base variant comes with an 82-kilowatt-hour battery that enables a WLTP estimated range of 382 miles (615 kilometers), while the upper Pro S gets a 91-kWh pack that offers an estimated range of 435 miles (700 km). The Pro can DC fast charge at up to 170 kW and the Pro S can accept up to 200 kW when topping up.

Both trims have an electric motor that makes 210 kW (282 horsepower), so it will be interesting to see how powerful the upcoming ID.7 GTX will be.

As always, we'd like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.