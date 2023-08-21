Volkswagen has officially started production of its all-new, all-electric ID.7 sedan at its plant in Emden, Germany, which is also producing the ID.4 model.

This is a symbolic start of series production (a small production run was launched in June). The manufacturer already accepts orders in Germany and the first customer deliveries will likely begin this fall.

Let's recall that the Emden plant was recently affected by insufficient demand (for the ID.4), which at the end of June resulted in a two-week-long cancellation of late shifts, extended plant vacations, and a decision to postpone the launch of the third shift for the fall. In other words, moving forward, everything relies on the demand of the ID.4 (also produced in Zwickau) and the new ID.7.

The Volkswagen ID.7 is a new MEB-based model, which initially will be equipped with a 77-kilowatt-hour battery (usable capacity out of about 81 kWh total) known from the ID.3 and ID.4. Driving range of the ID.7 Pro trim is expected to be 382 miles (615 km) in the European WLTP test cycle.

Later, there will be an additional and entirely new battery option - 86 kWh of usable capacity (91 kWh total), which should give the ID.7 Pro S trim a WLTP range of 435 miles (700 km). It's not clear when exactly the new battery will arrive. The new battery can accept up to 200 kilowatts of DC charging, while the smaller one up to 170 kW.

Another interesting thing is the electric motor. The Volkswagen ID.7, as the first MEB-based model, will be equipped with the new APP550 electric motor, which has a power output of up to 210 kW. For reference, Volkswagen previously was using a 150 kW motor in the rear (and an additional 80 kW motor in the front in AWD versions).

The Volkswagen ID.7 is rear-wheel drive, but there is a chance that an all-wheel drive version (named GTX in Europe), will also be introduced.

The Volkswagen ID.7 is scheduled to enter the North American market in 2024. It will be sold also in China, but locally produced by two joint ventures - FAW-Volkswagen and SAIC Volkswagen.