Volkswagen is using the current 2023 Shanghai Auto Show to reveal its new ID.Next electric sedan concept. The sedan was on the show floor next to its closely related sibling, the ID.7 Vizzion. SAIC Volkswagen will produce the ID.Next, though the ID.7 Vizzion will be manufactured by FAW Volkswagen.

The German automaker didn't provide many details about the concept, aside from the fact that it will be produced as a joint venture between China's SAIC Motor and Volkswagen Group.

The ID.Next was unveiled wearing an interesting and captivating camouflage wrap of sorts. The electric sedan's preview came as part of a night dedicated to Volkswagen's growing ID lineup of electric vehicles. In fact, all SAIC Volkswagen models were on hand, including the ID.3, ID.4 X, and ID.6 X.

If you're familiar with the recently launched Volkswagen ID.7, you'll probably agree that the exterior similarity between the two vehicles is unmistakable. However, there are key differences that set the two apart, and the ID.Next looks a bit smaller. While the ID.7 will be produced for global consumption, the ID.Next will remain specific to China.

Below, you'll see the ID.7 shown first, followed by the camo-wrapped ID.Next that debuted at the auto show in Shanghai.

To be clear, the related ID.7 Vizzion will also only be available in China as part of another Volkswagen joint venture, FAW Volkswagen.

Both FAW and SAIC will produce their own versions of the Volkswagen electric sedan. Currently, SAIC Volkswagen builds the Chinese versions of the Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.6, which it calls the ID.4 X and ID.6 X. Meanwhile, FAW Volkswagen produces ID.4 Crozz and ID.6 Crozz.

Somewhat confusing, right? Just know that in order for foreign automakers to produce and sell cars in China, these joint partnerships are necessary. However, China did make an exception in the case of Tesla.

