Tesla has added a Model 3 Performance sweepstakes to its referral program, giving users a chance to get a free EV if they spend 1,000 in-app credits.

According to the official Tesla app, multiple entries are allowed and one winner will be selected at random on October 6. Previously, the Austin-based EV manufacturer organized an in-app raffle for the upcoming Cybertruck, where users could spend 500 credits to get a chance to win a free pickup, but a concrete date for when the lottery would select a winner was never offered. Furthermore, the entry price for the Cybertruck raffle has been increased to 1,000 credits.

Another way of entering the sweepstake is to refer a friend that buys a new Tesla and takes delivery of it by September 30.

Tesla users can get credits by buying cars or accessories, or by offering their referral codes to people who buy a new EV. In the past, the whole program was an on-again, off-again affair, with the Elon Musk-led company reviving it once more in March when the firm’s European business unit offered 10,000 kilometers (6,213 miles) of free Supercharging for users who people who gave their referral link to someone who bought a new car.

A revamped version of the program arrived in the US in May, when Tesla started the Cybertruck raffle, followed by price discounts, three months of free access to the so-called Full Self-Driving feature, invites for the Cybertruck delivery event, and factory tours.

We don’t know if the Model 3 Performance offered by Tesla as part of the sweepstake is the new “Highland” version, seeing how the refreshed EV hasn’t been launched yet in the US, but judging from the in-app picture that shows the non-facelifted variant, we’d hazard a guess and say that the winner will get the current US-spec version.

The Model 3 Performance is the most expensive version of the company’s most affordable model, with a price tag of $53,240, and comes with a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup that enables a 0 to 60 miles per hour sprint in 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 162 mph, while the maximum range is 315 miles on a full charge.