Tesla already brought its referral program back to the States and the land down under. Now, it has officially announced the program's return to Europe. Not only has Tesla repeatedly lowered the prices of its vehicles in 2023 and offered incentives, but now it's taking it to the next level.

You may remember when Tesla did away with its popular referral program. Without the program, the automaker may not be where it is today since it has never relied on traditional advertising. However, it clearly got to a point in the past where it was able to enjoy growing demand even after raising its prices and cutting the program.

Fast-forward to the present, and we're seeing that Tesla will lower prices and reintroduce incentives and referral benefits when and if needed. That said, the US EV make has opened the new year with a bang in more ways than one.

Oftentimes, even when Tesla makes big moves, it doesn't necessarily announce them officially. It typically waits for fans, owners, stockholders, and the media to "advertise" the news. However, with the end of Q1 2023 just days away, Tesla took to its European Twitter account to announce new awards for referrals.

As you can see, the first tweet simply notes that Loot Box Awards are available using your Tesla referral link. Tesla Europe followed that tweet up with another offering enough credits for up to 10 kilometers of free Supercharging.

Based on information found on Tesla's website, Teslarati reports that European customers will get 100 credits for referring another person who ends up buying a new Tesla. Meanwhile, the new buyer will get a whopping 2,000 credits.

The bonus, however, is for people who take delivery prior to the end of the first quarter. Buyers who do so will get another 5,000 free Supercharging kilometers on top of the 2,000 credits. What's more, the referring Tesla owner gets 10,000 credits.

Clearly, Tesla is doing everything it can to entice people to take delivery of their new EVs in the coming days. We can only imagine the automaker will break records for the first quarter of the year, which won't be the most amazing feat since its previous Q1 deliveries have never been overly impressive.

Will Tesla have a record quarter as a whole, meaning will it deliver more cars in Q1 2023 than it ever has in any other quarter in the past? Place your bets in the comment section below and we'll check back when the automaker reports its deliveries.