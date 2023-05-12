Tesla is offering a free Cybertruck as part of a raffle that marks the introduction of a revamped referral program for the company’s current and future customers.

The raffle was spotted by Twitter user @BabyTesla3 who took some screenshots from the official Tesla app showing the new credits scheme.

“Enter for your chance at a free Cybertruck,” reads the description of the electric pickup lottery. “One winner will be selected at random to receive one of the first Cybertruck VINs off the line – no reservation needed, free of charge. Multiple entries allowed.”

As mentioned in the official raffle description, it’s free to enter, however, anyone who wants to have a shot at winning needs 500 credits in their Tesla account. Credits can be accumulated by giving somebody a referral link to buy a Tesla product or by buying something from the company directly, which returns loyalty points.

To this effect, the Fremont-based EV maker has revamped the loyalty program which now offers the following benefits:

Referring a Model S or Model X gets the referrer 3,500 credits when the purchase is finalized;

Referring a Model 3 or Model Y gets the referrer 2,000 credits;

Buying a Model S or Model X gets you 6,000 credits, while the purchase of a Model 3 or Model Y automatically gets the buyer 3,000 credits.

Tesla’s referral program has been quite a rollercoaster ride, with it going online and offline several times in the last five years, and with success stories and not-so-great experiences, at least when it comes to YouTubers.

Back in 2019, EV content creator Andy Slye revealed that he managed to earn not one but two Tesla Roadsters in just two months using the company’s referral program. A year later, however, Rich Rebuilds said that his referral code was cut because of “bad faith.”

In 2021, the referral program was canceled by Tesla, only to be put back in operation two years later, albeit in a different form than before.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.