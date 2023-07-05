Tesla has extended its revamped referral program for customers of Model S and Model X vehicles indefinitely, offering a $1,000 discount and three months of the so-called Full Self-Driving feature for those looking to buy a new EV through a referral link or a referrer.

Previously, the offer that was put in place at the beginning of June was available only for orders placed before or on June 30. However, as Drive Tesla Canada noticed, the Austin-based electric car maker has removed the time limit for this particular offer, meaning that prospective Model S and Model X buyers can benefit from the perks until Tesla changes its mind.

Here’s the official description of the referral program, as per Tesla’s support page:

Starting June 2, 2023, if your friend orders a new Model S or Model X using your referral link: They’ll receive $1,000 off their purchase price and 3 months of Full Self-Driving.

You’ll receive 20,000 Referral Credits.

With this being said, it looks like new Model S/X vehicles that are equipped with the company’s latest Hardware 4 computer don’t actually have FSD capabilities yet, which sort of makes the offer irrelevant, at least for the time being.

Drive Tesla Canada writes that the first HW4-equipped EVs had their software updated to the same branch as HW3-equipped vehicles with FSD Beta last week, the version in question being 2023.20.7. However, according to one owner who received the over-the-air update, FSD Beta was still not activated.

To get access to FSD Beta, one has to purchase it as a $15,000 option when speccing a brand-new vehicle. Alternatively, the American EV marque offers a monthly subscription that costs between $99 and $199 depending on whether the car is equipped with regular Autopilot or Enhanced Autopilot (this is the firm’s driver assistance system).

As always, we’d like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.