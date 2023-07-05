Tesla wants to hire several temporary test drivers this summer in three English-speaking countries, including the United States, which will be paid to drive Tesla vehicles and report back on their performance.

Currently, the company’s careers page shows 18 job openings in the United States, 3 in Canada, and 4 in Australia, most of them being titled “Seasonal Vehicle Operator.”

Here’s the job description for the American listings:

We are looking for a highly motivated self-starter to join our vehicle data collection team. The Vehicle Operator role is responsible for capturing high quality data that will contribute to the improvement of our vehicles performance. This role requires a high level of flexibility, attention to detail, and ability to work in a fast-paced dynamic environment. Day/night shift positions available. This is an at-will, temporary position. The assignment is expected to last 3 months.

The Austin-based automaker says that a Seasonal Vehicle Operator has to drive a car in a designated area for data collection, start and stop recording devices, provide feedback, write daily reports, and check that the vehicle is in proper working order every day.

Both day and night shifts are available in the United States, and as full-time Tesla seasonal employees, the workers assigned to these roles are eligible for several benefits such as a medical plan, dental and vision plan, as well as 401(k).

To be considered for the job, Tesla requires a clean driving record, a minimum of four years of licensed driving experience, and the ability to work a flexible schedule with the possibility of overtime.

Here’s the list of open positions in the United States (valid at the time of publication):

Elgin, Illinois;

Brooklyn Park, Minnesota;

Draper, Utah;

Austin, Texas;

Denver, Colorado;

Bellevue, Washington;

Marina Del Rey, California;

Miami, Florida;

Boynton Beach, Florida;

Roswell, Georgia;

Brooklyn, New York;

Tempe, Arizona;

Farmer’s Branch, Texas;

Peabody, Massachusetts;

Fremont, California (second shift, 5 pm - 2 am);

Tempe, Arizona, (second shift, 5 pm - 2 am);

Peabody, Massachusetts (second shift, 5 pm - 2 am);

Farmer’s Branch, Texas (second shift, 5 pm - 2 am).

In Canada, Tesla is looking for Seasonal Vehicle Operators in the following towns:

Saint Bruno, Quebec;

Mississauga, Ontario;

Richmond Hill, Ontario.

In Australia, the job is listed as Vehicle Operator (Test Driver), with openings in the following cities:

Alexandria, New South Wales;

Osborne Park, Western Australia;

Mulgrave, Victoria;

Fortitude Valley, Queensland.

This isn’t the first time Tesla has hired test drivers, but the number of people the company is willing to hire this summer pales in comparison with the almost 300,000 people who bought the so-called Full Self-Driving pack in North America, essentially becoming beta testers on their own dime.

But who knows, maybe after the three-month testing period, the Austin-based EV maker will finally ditch the “beta” tag associated with its FSD feature, as Elon Musk said recently.