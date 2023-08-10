With the imminent market launch of the highly anticipated Tesla Cybertruck inching closer and closer, new images and details about the upcoming all-electric pickup are finding their way online almost every week, it seems.

Now, a fresh set of photos posted on Instagram by the user @triggertx reveals that the Austin-based brand has been testing the Cybertruck with more than one tire size – something one would expect from any respectable automaker.

As per the photos embedded below, the tires – which appear to have an all-season tread pattern – are sized at 285/65R20. In other words, roughly 35 inches of rubber wrapped around a 20-inch rim.

Furthermore, the M+S marking, which means “Mud+Snow” confirms it’s an all-season model, but the Three Peak Mountain with Snowflake (3PMSF) symbol is missing, meaning it hasn’t been tested and rated for use in freezing temperatures in the European Union.

Interestingly, the photos also point out an H speed rating, which is usually stamped on sports car tires, seeing how they safely sustain speeds of up to 130 miles per hour (209 kilometers per hour).

Last year, another Cybertruck prototype was spotted with larger asphalt-oriented tires. Measuring 315/60R20, they had the same diameter as the ones in this latest spotting but were 1.18 inches (30 millimeters) wider. The speed rating was also the same.

The tire pictures posted yesterday on social media also reveal a look similar to those presented back in 2019 on the original prototype, which are designed to go hand in hand with Tesla’s patented wheel covers.

The Cybertruck is currently in the pre-production phase at the firm’s Texas Gigafactory, with the delivery-intent production expected to begin later this year, while a ramp-up is expected for next year.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously said that a dedicated handover event will happen sometime in the third quarter, leading us to believe that the finished vehicle will probably debut next month, after years of delays.

On a related note, EV tuning specialist Unplugged Performance unveiled a set of custom-made wheels for the Cybertruck last year, which come in 20-, 21- and 22-inch sizes and are priced from $5,992.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about this latest Cybertruck-related development, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.