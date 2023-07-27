Volkswagen Group's Skoda brand, based in the Czech Republic, reports about 222,600 global vehicle sales during the second quarter of 2023, which is almost 28 percent more than a year ago. During the first half of the year, Skoda increased its result by almost 20 percent year-over-year to 432,200.

In Q2, Skoda also noticeably increased its all-electric car sales - by 41 percent year-over-year to roughly 18,900 units - achieving the best quarterly result so far.

The BEV share out of Skoda's total sales volume improved to 8.5 percent (compared to 7.7 percent a year ago), which is a bit more than in the case of the Volkswagen passenger car brand (7.9 percent).

Overall, we can say that the results are positive, but without any breakthroughs. Maybe things will further accelerate once the only all-electric model in the lineup - the Skoda Enyaq iV (with its Coupe version) - is joined by additional BEVs.

Skoda BEV sales in Q2 2023:

Skoda Enyaq iV (incl. Coupé): 18,900

Total: 18,900 (up 41% year-over-year) and 8.5% share

Skoda BEV sales - Q2 2023

During the first half of the year, Skoda sold more than 31,000 all-electric cars, which was 7.2 percent of the total volume.

It's worth noting that the Skoda Enyaq iV family was the fourth most popular BEV model in the broader Volkswagen Group's lineup in H1 2023.

Skoda BEV sales in Q1-Q2 2023:

Skoda Enyaq iV (incl. Coupé): 31,300 (4th best in Volkswagen Group)

Total: 31,300 (up 41% year-over-year) and 7.2% share

For reference, in 2022, Skoda sold roughly 53,700 all-electric cars (up 9.4 percent year-over-year), which was 7.3 percent of the total market.

The recent sales results indicate that in 2023, Skoda should improve its 2022 sales record and potentially even reach 10 percent BEV share.

Three completely new all-electric Skoda models will be introduced on the market as early as 2026, with more to follow. By 2030, BEV share is expected to increase to 70 percent, while after 2035 it will be 100 percent.