Skoda has unveiled the Laurin & Klement (L&K) variant for the Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe EVs which brings a bigger battery pack, more power, shorter charging times, battery preheating, and the company’s latest vehicle software, as well as several exterior and interior design features to separate it from the other trim levels.

The new Enyaq L&K 85 debuts a 210-kilowatt (282-horsepower) powertrain which will make its way to other all-electric Skoda vehicles in the future. Weirdly, though, both the rear-wheel drive and the all-wheel drive versions of the L&K trim have the same maximum power output, which probably means there’s some sort of software trickery in place to limit the dual-motor AWD variant. Previously, the Enyaq 80 was fitted with a 150 kW (201 hp) motor.

As a side note, the Volkswagen ID.7 sedan features the same 210-kW unit in its single-motor version, but the German brand is planning to release a hotter GTX variant which may use a dual-motor setup, and seeing how VW is seen as a step up from Skoda, we might see the same powertrain as in the new Enyaq L&K 85 but with more power.

Getting back to the Laurin & Klement, it also comes with a bigger battery pack which enables a longer driving range of up to 354 miles (570 kilometers) in the WLTP cycle, compared to the 338 miles (544 km) of the previous Enyaq 80 version.

Thanks to the more powerful setup, the 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) sprint is now almost two seconds faster than before, with the new rear-wheel drive Enyaq needing 6.7 seconds to cover it.

Gallery: Skoda Enyaq Laurin & Klement

13 Photos

Furthermore, the Czech EVs benefit from a battery preheating system and shorter charging times, with 30 minutes needed to get from 10 to 80 percent state of charge (SoC). The preheater can be manually activated from a toggle switch on the car’s main infotainment display or it can be automatically turned on with data from the navigation system when the car is on its way to a fast-charging station.

The battery preheating function is part of the latest ME4 vehicle software which will make its way to all the Enyaq variants later this year.

As with all Laurin & Klement versions in Skoda’s modern lineup, the Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe benefit from an extended list of standard features such as the so-called Crystal Face grille that’s illuminated by 131 LEDs, full LED matrix headlights, 20-inch wheels, leather upholstery, front seats with ventilation and massage functions, and L&K badging throughout the exterior and interior. There’s also Platinum Grey detailing on the outside and a new user interface for the infotainment system with a revised menu structure.

Additionally, after the launch of this new trim level for the Enyaq, Skoda will ditch the “iV” suffix from the names of all its EVs.

The name of the Laurin & Klement trim comes from the Czech car company’s founders Václav Laurin and Václav Klement.

The name of the Laurin & Klement trim comes from the Czech car company's founders Václav Laurin and Václav Klement.