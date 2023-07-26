Volkswagen Passenger Cars report that its global car sales during the second quarter of 2023 amounted to 1,203,200, which is 13 percent more than a year ago. The total volume in the first half of the year was 2,224,700 (up 7.2 percent year-over-year).

Volkswagen's all-electric car sales increased even faster, reaching roughly 94,800 units in Q2 - nearly 52 percent more than a year ago. That's not a record, but it is the third-best quarterly result so far (behind 95,300 in Q4 2021 and 118,000 in Q4 2022). The BEV share out of the total sales amounted to 7.9 percent (compared to 5.9 percent in Q2 2022).

In a separate report, we will soon take a look also at the broader Volkswagen Group BEV sales and some of the other brands within the group.

Despite a healthy growth rate, Volkswagen BEV sales do not appear to be where they were initially anticipated to be. However, there is a big chance that the growth will continue, potentially even accelerate, and we will see some new quarterly records later this year.

In terms of models, the ID.4/ID.5 duo continued to be the most popular one (59,300 units last quarter), followed by the Volkswagen ID.3 (26,200). Other Volkswagen models represent only a small fraction (less than 10 percent).

Volkswagen Passenger Cars BEV sales in Q2 2023:

Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5: 59,300

Volkswagen ID.3: 26,200

other models: 9,300

Total: 94,800 (up 52% year-over-year) and 7.9% share

including 6,690 ID.4 (up 303%) in the United States

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Global BEV Sales - Q2 2023

During the first half of the year, Volkswagen brand sold almost 165,000 all-electric cars globally. That's 42 percent more than a year ago and 7.4 percent of the total volume.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars BEV sales in Q1-Q2 2023:

Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5: 101,200

Volkswagen ID.3: 49,800

other models: 13,800

Total: 164,800 (up 42% year-over-year) and 7.4% share

For reference, in 2022, 325,100 Volkswagen BEVs were sold globally (up 23.5 percent year-over-year), which was 7.1 percent of the total volume.

Volkswagen's electrification relies on the ID.4, an MEB-based crossover/SUV and its coupe-styled version (ID.5). The ID.4 is produced at five sites on three continents: in Germany (Zwicaku and Emden), in China (FAW-Volkswagen in Foshan, and SAIC Volkswagen in Anting), and in the United States (Chattanooga, Tennessee).

In the near future, the BEV lineup will be strengthened by new all-electric models, like the Volkswagen ID.7, although the ID.4 is expected to remain the main high-volume BEV for the brand.