Volkswagen Group's Skoda brand, based in the Czech Republic, noted a challenging year as its global car sales decreased by almost 17 percent year-over-year to 731,300. At least the fourth quarter was positive at 186,700 units (up 5 percent).

In terms of electrification, things are tight as well. After more than tripling all-electric car sales in 2021, Skoda slowed down significantly but fortunately remained positive.

According to the data, in Q4 Skoda sold some 16,800 battery electric cars (BEV), which is more or less on par with Q4 2021 (17,000 units and a quarterly record). Such volume represents about 9 percent of the brand's total volume.

Skoda BEV sales - Q4 2022

The list of issues that prevent automakers from normal operation is getting longer and longer in recent years and includes the coronavirus pandemic, the semiconductor shortage, and most recently the war in Ukraine, which caused manufacturing pauses and market uncertainty.

Hopefully, things will get better in 2023 and we will see another step change, similar to what we saw between 2020 and 2021.

In 2022, Skoda all-electric car sales amounted to 53,700, which is 9.3 percent more than in 2021 and 7.3 percent of the total volume.

Skoda's BEV lineup currently consists only of the MEB-based Skoda Enyaq iV model and its Coupe version (direct cousins of the Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5, as well as Audi Q4 e-tron and Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron).

Sales of the Skoda Enyaq iV in 2022 amounted to 53,700, which means a 20 percent increase year-over-year.

Meanwhile, the small Skoda CITIGOe iV (a direct counterpart of the Volkswagen e-up! and SEAT Mii Electric) was retired completely. In 2021 it noted 4,400 sales.

Unfortunately, Skoda does not report its plug-in hybrid car sales.

Skoda sales in 2022:

According to Skoda, thee completely new all-electric models to be introduced on the market as early as 2026, with more to follow.

The plan is to increase BEV share in new car sales to 70 percent by 2030, and 100 percent after 2035.