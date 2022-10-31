Meet Skoda's second all-electric RS performance model, the Enyaq RS iV, a more practical alternative to the existing Enyaq Coupe RS iV. Based on the regular Enyaq iV SUV, the new RS version delivers similar performance to the Coupe along with the benefits deriving from a more practical SUV body.

More specifically, cargo capacity is 15 liters (0.5 cubic feet) higher than the Enyaq Coupe RS iV for a total of 585 liters (20.6 cubic feet) with all seats in place. With the rear seats folded down, the Enyaq RS iV offers a load capacity of up to 1,710 liters (60.4 cubic feet).

Powered by the same pair of electric motors as the Enyaq Coupe RS iV, the Enyaq RS iV features all-wheel drive and an output of up to 220 kilowatts (295 horsepower) and 460 Newton-meters (339 pound-feet) of system torque. That's enough to enable a 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration in 6.5 seconds and a top speed of 180 km/h (111 mph)—20 km/h (12 mph) more than regular Enyaq iV models.

Thanks to an 82-kWh battery and drag coefficient of 0.265, the Enyaq RS iV delivers a WLTP range of over 500 kilometers (310 miles) per charge. Compared to lesser Enyaq iV models, the RS version rides 15 millimeters (0.6 inches) lower at the front and 10 millimeters (0.4 inches) lower at the rear, resulting in better aerodynamics and sportier handling.

Gallery: 2023 Skoda Enyaq RS iV

16 Photos

The battery can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in 36 minutes thanks to a maximum charging power of 135 kW. The Enyaq RS iV also benefits from the Plug & Charge function, which allows charging to start automatically on supported chargers without the need for activation via an app or authorization card.

As the range-topping model in the Enyaq iV series, the Enyaq RS iV offers comprehensive standard equipment. Highlights include 20-inch aerodynamic wheels (21-inch wheels are optional), illuminated Crystal Face mask with 131 LEDs and Matrix-LED headlights, 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 5.3-inch Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster, up to nine airbags, as well as a generous lineup of driver assistance systems and high-tech safety systems.

From a styling perspective, you'll recognize the Skoda Enyaq RS iV thanks to RS-specific elements such as the gloss black mirror caps, diffuser, radiator grille and window surrounds, red reflective line in the rear bumper and typical RS logos. The Mamba green paint is exclusive to this model.

Inside, customers can choose from two versions, the RS Lounge Design Selection and Design Selection RS Suite. The former features upholstery in Suedia black material with lime-green piping and contrast stitching, while the latter has seats upholstered in black leather with grey piping and contrast stitching in the same color.