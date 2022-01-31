Skoda has finally unveiled the Enyaq Coupe iV crossover as a sportier looking alternative to the regular Enyaq SUV—think of it as the Volkswagen ID.5’s Czech cousin.

Based on VW Group’s ubiquitous MEB architecture, the Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV offers two battery sizes, four power levels, and rear- or all-wheel drive variants for customers in Europe.

The main difference over the regular Enyaq iV SUV is the sloping roofline that makes the Coupe variant arguably more desirable for some customers. The new body shape also contributes to an improved drag coefficient of 0.234 (the Enyaq’s is 0.247), partly thanks to the lower ride height—15 mm (0.59 in) at the front and 10 mm (0.39 in) at the rear courtesy of a standard sports suspension.

Other styling differences include the distinctive sporty front apron, body color side skirts, standard dark-tinted panoramic glass roof—the largest on any Skoda model—and alloy wheels in sizes 19 to 21 inches.

Despite the "more emotional design" as Skoda calls it, the Enyaq Coupe is said to offer generous interior space and a trunk capacity of 570 liters (20.1 cu ft), down only 15 liters over the standard Enyaq.

Customers can have Skoda’s new EV with two battery sizes, 62 kWh (58 kWh usable) and 82 kWh (77 kWh) usable. There are four performance levels available, starting at 132 kW (177 hp) for the RWD-only Enyaq Coupe iV 60 equipped with the smaller battery and the 150 kW (201 hp) Enyaq Coupe iV 80 RWD model powered by the bigger battery.

There are also two dual-motor AWD models that come with the 82 kWh pack. The Enyaq Coupe iV 80x is rated at 195 kW (262 hp), while the range-topping Enyaq Coupe RS iV gets 220 kW (295 hp) and 460 Nm (339 lb-ft) of torque.

The RS model needs 6.5 seconds to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) and reaches a top speed of 180 km/h (112 mph), 20 km/h (12 mph) more than the other Enyaq Coupe variants.

When it comes to driving range, the most efficient model is the Enyaq Coupe iV 80 RWD with up to 545 km (339 miles) in the WLTP cycle. Charging the 82 kWh battery from 10 to 80 percent at a DC fast charger takes 36 minutes.

As with the regular Enyaq, Skoda offers customers access to 260,000 charging stations throughout Europe via the Skoda iV ecosystem and the Powerpass card.