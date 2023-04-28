Skoda has introduced a new entry-level version of the Enyaq iV electric SUV in Europe with a starting price under $44,000 (40,000 euros).

The move is partly aimed at countering price reductions that Tesla began in January, said Skoda's head of sales and marketing, Martin Jahn.

"Of course, it is in response to Tesla price cuts, but also some markets were asking us to bring a cheaper car with a shorter range," he told Automotive News Europe. The Tesla Model Y, which is best-selling EV on the continent – and the best-selling car overall in Q1 2023 – now starts around $50,000 (45,000 euros).

Skoda CEO Klaus Zellmer told journalists at the brand's headquarters in Mlada Boleslav, near Prague, that adding an entry model was a smarter move than cutting prices because it doesn't affect residual values. The Czech automaker plans to launch six new battery electric vehicle models by 2026.

The new model badged Skoda Enyaq iV 50 comes with reduced power and battery capacity compared to the previous entry-level variant, the Enyaq iV 60.

Available exclusively in a single motor, rear-wheel-drive configuration, the Enyaq iV 50 is powered by a 55-kilowatt-hour battery pack (52-kWh net capacity) that feeds electricity to a rear-mounted electric motor delivering 109 kilowatts (146 horsepower) and 162 pound-feet (220 Newton-meters) of torque.

In this configuration, the Enyaq is said to cover up to 227 miles (365 kilometers) on the WLTP cycle and accelerate from zero to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 11.3 seconds. At DC fast-charging stations, the battery can be replenished from 10 to 80 percent of its capacity in 36 minutes at a charging maximum power of 110 kW.

"With the Enyaq iV 50, we are making the Enyaq family's entry level even more affordable. For less than 40,000 euros, our customers get a modern battery-electric vehicle that offers an ample range for everyday driving, plenty of space for the entire family and a comprehensive equipment." Martin Jahn, Škoda Auto Board Member for Sales and Marketing

Starting at 39,990 euros in Germany, the Enyaq iV 50 comes with standard features including 19-inch Regulus bi-color alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, a rear view camera, an umbrella in the driver’s door, the Design Selection Loft interior, and a 13-inch navigation system.

The Skoda Enyaq iV 50 will be available in select European markets including Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium, with the new cheaper price unlocking incentives in some of these markets.