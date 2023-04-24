Volkswagen Group's Skoda brand, based in the Czech Republic, reports 209,600 global vehicle sales during the first quarter of 2023, which is 12.6 percent more than a year ago. However, it's barely two-thirds of the result from 2019.

Skoda all-electric car sales increased much faster in Q1 - by 41 percent year-over-year, reaching 12,400 units. That's about 5.9 percent of the total volume (compared to 4.7 percent a year ago).

The company offers currently only one BEV: the Skoda Enyaq iV (including the Coupe version), which is the direct cousin of the Volkswagen ID.4 and Audi Q4 e-tron. In Q1, it was the fourth most popular BEV in the broader Volkswagen Group.

Skoda BEV sales in Q1 2023:

Skoda Enyaq iV (incl. Coupé): 12,400 (4th best in Volkswagen Group)

Total: 12,400 (up 40.9% year-over-year) and 5.9% share

Skoda BEV sales - Q1 2023

For reference, in 2022, Skoda sold roughly 53,700 all-electric cars (up 9.4 percent year-over-year), which was 7.3 percent of the total market.

We assume that Skoda will not have any trouble beating the 2022 result this year, but it has to add more models to its lineup to significantly increase the volume. The current MEB-based Skoda Enyaq iV is a good starting point.

Let's recall that the small Skoda CITIGOe iV (a direct counterpart of the Volkswagen e-up! and SEAT Mii Electric) was retired completely. In 2021 it noted 4,400 sales.

According to Skoda, three completely new all-electric models will be introduced on the market as early as 2026, with more to follow.

The plan is to increase the BEV share out of new car sales to 70 percent by 2030, and 100 percent after 2035.

According to the most recent reports, there is a small crossover/SUV in the pipeline, as Volkswagen, Skoda, and Cupra brands intend to launch several new entry-level, small BEVs, based on the upcoming VW Group's MEB Entry platform.

This might be a big chance for Skoda, which is often perceived as an affordable brand in Europe.