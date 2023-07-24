New passenger car registrations in the Netherlands increased in June by 38 percent year-over-year to 41,366, but even such a high growth rate is no match for plug-in car sales.

According to EV Volumes' data, shared by Jose Pontes, 18,792 new plug-in cars were registered last month, which is roughly 86 percent more than a year ago.

It's pretty exciting to see that 45 percent of all new passenger cars are rechargeable. There is a chance that the plug-in share will soon exceed 50 percent.

We are especially happy to see that most of the plug-in car sales (more than two-thirds) happen to be all-electric cars, which also noted a very significant growth rate of 89 percent year-over-year. BEV share improved to 33 percent.

New plug-in car registrations:

BEVs: about *13,780 (up 89% year-over-year) and 33% share

PHEVs: about *5,000 and 12% share

Total: 18,792 (up 86% year-over-year) and 45% share

* estimated from the market share

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – June 2023

So far this year, more than 84,000 new plug-in electric cars were registered in the Netherlands, which is some 42 percent of the total market.

BEVs: about *58,300 and 29% share

PHEVs: about *26,200 and 13% share

Total: 84,523 (up 76% year-over-year) and 42% share

* estimated from the market share

For reference, in 2022, more than 107,000 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in the Netherlands, which was 35 percent of the total market (compared to 30 percent in 2021).

Model rank

The Dutch EV market is experiencing a major change in the model ranking as Tesla electric cars returned to the top.

Specifically, the Tesla Model Y was the top plug-in model in terms of the number of registrations last month (1,778), as well as the top-selling model overall.

Interestingly, the Peugeot e-208 was second best with 1,165 units, followed by the Tesla Model 3 with 860 units, both outpacing the Lynk & Co 01 PHEV (684) and Volvo XC40 (589 BEV/PHEVs), which were very strong in 2022 and early 2023.

Top 10 last month:

Tesla Model Y - 1,778 Peugeot e-208 - 1,165 Tesla Model 3 - 860 Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 684 Volvo XC40 (BEV + PHEV) - 589 (378 BEVs and 211 PHEVs) Skoda Enyaq iV - 588 MG ZS EV - 541 MG 4 - 497 Volkswagen ID.4 - 478 Volkswagen ID.3 - 442

The strong results for the Tesla Model Y allowed it to become number one year-to-date too with 6,763 units sold. The Lynk & Co 01 PHEV and Volvo XC40 duo from the broader Geely-Volvo automotive group now must be satisfied with second and third position, respectively.

Top 10 year-to-date:

Tesla Model Y - 6,763 Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 4,959 Volvo XC40 (BEV + PHEV) - 4,803 (3,488 BEVs and 1,315 PHEVs) Peugeot e-208 - 3,458 Renault Megane E-Tech - 2,292 Volkswagen ID.4 - 2,250 Skoda Enyaq iV - 2,159 Tesla Model 3 - 2,132 Volkswagen ID.3 - 1,967 Kia Niro (BEV + PHEV) - 1,957 (1,684 BEVs and 273 PHEVs)

The top plug-in car brands in the Netherlands in January-June were Tesla (10.9% share), Volvo (9.4% share), BMW (8.0%), Peugeot (6.9%), and Volkswagen (6.7%).

Among the automotive groups, the ones with the highest number of registrations are Geely-Volvo (including Lynk & Co and Polestar) at 16.5%, Stellantis (16.4%), Volkswagen Group (14.5%), Tesla (10.9%) and Hyundai-Kia (10.2%).