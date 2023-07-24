New passenger car registrations in the Netherlands increased in June by 38 percent year-over-year to 41,366, but even such a high growth rate is no match for plug-in car sales.
According to EV Volumes' data, shared by Jose Pontes, 18,792 new plug-in cars were registered last month, which is roughly 86 percent more than a year ago.
It's pretty exciting to see that 45 percent of all new passenger cars are rechargeable. There is a chance that the plug-in share will soon exceed 50 percent.
We are especially happy to see that most of the plug-in car sales (more than two-thirds) happen to be all-electric cars, which also noted a very significant growth rate of 89 percent year-over-year. BEV share improved to 33 percent.
New plug-in car registrations:
- BEVs: about *13,780 (up 89% year-over-year) and 33% share
- PHEVs: about *5,000 and 12% share
- Total: 18,792 (up 86% year-over-year) and 45% share
* estimated from the market share
Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – June 2023
So far this year, more than 84,000 new plug-in electric cars were registered in the Netherlands, which is some 42 percent of the total market.
- BEVs: about *58,300 and 29% share
- PHEVs: about *26,200 and 13% share
- Total: 84,523 (up 76% year-over-year) and 42% share
* estimated from the market share
For reference, in 2022, more than 107,000 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in the Netherlands, which was 35 percent of the total market (compared to 30 percent in 2021).
Model rank
The Dutch EV market is experiencing a major change in the model ranking as Tesla electric cars returned to the top.
Specifically, the Tesla Model Y was the top plug-in model in terms of the number of registrations last month (1,778), as well as the top-selling model overall.
Interestingly, the Peugeot e-208 was second best with 1,165 units, followed by the Tesla Model 3 with 860 units, both outpacing the Lynk & Co 01 PHEV (684) and Volvo XC40 (589 BEV/PHEVs), which were very strong in 2022 and early 2023.
Top 10 last month:
- Tesla Model Y - 1,778
- Peugeot e-208 - 1,165
- Tesla Model 3 - 860
- Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 684
- Volvo XC40 (BEV + PHEV) - 589 (378 BEVs and 211 PHEVs)
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 588
- MG ZS EV - 541
- MG 4 - 497
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 478
- Volkswagen ID.3 - 442
The strong results for the Tesla Model Y allowed it to become number one year-to-date too with 6,763 units sold. The Lynk & Co 01 PHEV and Volvo XC40 duo from the broader Geely-Volvo automotive group now must be satisfied with second and third position, respectively.
Top 10 year-to-date:
- Tesla Model Y - 6,763
- Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 4,959
- Volvo XC40 (BEV + PHEV) - 4,803 (3,488 BEVs and 1,315 PHEVs)
- Peugeot e-208 - 3,458
- Renault Megane E-Tech - 2,292
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 2,250
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 2,159
- Tesla Model 3 - 2,132
- Volkswagen ID.3 - 1,967
- Kia Niro (BEV + PHEV) - 1,957 (1,684 BEVs and 273 PHEVs)
The top plug-in car brands in the Netherlands in January-June were Tesla (10.9% share), Volvo (9.4% share), BMW (8.0%), Peugeot (6.9%), and Volkswagen (6.7%).
Among the automotive groups, the ones with the highest number of registrations are Geely-Volvo (including Lynk & Co and Polestar) at 16.5%, Stellantis (16.4%), Volkswagen Group (14.5%), Tesla (10.9%) and Hyundai-Kia (10.2%).