Passenger car sales in the Netherlands decreased in December and in the full year of 2022, but electrification continues to rise, reaching very solid levels.

According to EV Volumes' data, shared by Jose Pontes, 15,757 new plug-in cars were registered last month, which is roughly 32 percent less than a year ago.

The share of rechargeable cars out of the total volume amounted to 51 percent, which is a pretty strong result, although not as good as in December 2021 when it was 65 percent.

The final month of the year was especially good for all-electric cars, which with roughly 13,600 registrations noted a 44 percent market share.

New plug-in car registrations:

BEVs: *13,600 and 44% share

PHEVs: *2,200 and 7% share

Total: 15,757 (down 32%) and 51% share

* estimated from the market share

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – December 2022

In 2022, more than 107,000 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in the Netherlands, which is over 12 percent more than in 2021 (over 95,000) and about 35 percent of the total market (compared to 30 percent a year ago).

BEVs: about *70,700 and 23% share

PHEVs: about *36,900 and 12% share

Total: 107,562 (up 12%) and 35% share

* estimated from the market share

We assume that in 2023, plug-in car sales will further increase, although it's hard to forecast anything.

Model rank

One of the biggest surprises of December was a very high number of Tesla Model Y deliveries, which translated into 2,296 new registrations and first place not only among electric cars but also overall, regardless of the powertrain type.

Another interesting thing is that the next five positions in December were taken by the Volkswagen Group's electric cars: Audi Q4 e-tron, Cupra Born, Audi e-tron, Volkswagen ID.5 and Volkswagen ID.4.

Nonetheless, the best-selling plug-in car in the country in 2022 happened to be a plug-in hybrid - the Chinese Lynk & Co 01 PHEV, which noted 5,847 units total.

The second best-selling rechargeable car was the Skoda Enyaq iV (5,467), while the Tesla Model Y was third (thanks to the surge in December), at 3,892 units.

Top 10 last month:

Tesla Model Y - 2,296 Audi Q4 e-tron - 1,038 Cupra Born - 935 Audi e-tron - 843 Volkswagen ID.5 - 761 Volkswagen ID.4 - 752 Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 739 BMW i4 - 596 Volvo XC40 BEV - 563 Polestar 2 - 554

Top 10 in 2022:

Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 5,847 Skoda Enyaq iV - 5,467 Tesla Model Y - 3,892 Peugeot e-208 - 3,618 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 3,424 Audi Q4 e-tron - 3,255 Kia EV6 - 3,104 Volvo XC40 BEV - 3,034 Volkswagen ID.4 - 2,861 Volvo XC40 PHEV - 2,619

The top plug-in car brands in the Netherlands in 2022 were Volvo (9.2% share), BMW (8.7%), Kia (8.0%), Volkswagen (6.7%), Audi (6.5%), Peugeot (6.3%), Skoda (5.4%).

Among the automotive groups, the ones with the highest number of registrations are the Volkswagen Group (22.6%), Geely-Volvo (including Lynk & Co and Polestar) at 16.7%, Stellantis (15.5%), Hyundai-Kia (11.8%) and BMW Group (10.7%).