December 2021 was the second-best month ever for passenger plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands with 23,150 new registrations.
The result was lower by about 25% than the all-time record, set a year ago when registrations were artificially inflated by the manufacturers' rush to comply with CO2 emission requirements in the European Union.
Nonetheless, the plug-in car market share expanded to 65% (including 59% BEVs). Not only that, the top 10 cars for the month were all-electric.
Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – December 2021
In 2021, about 95,464 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in the Netherlands, which is over 7% more than in 2020.
The market share improved to 30% (including 20% BEVs and 10% PHEVs), a full five percentage points above 2020 (25%).
Model rank
The Skoda Enyaq iV was the best-selling electric car both for the month and for the year, with respectively 1,517 and 6,685 units.
The second-best this year was the Kia Niro EV with 5,850, while the third was the Volkswagen ID.4 (4,216), slightly ahead of the Ford Mustang Mach-E (4,148).
There are no Teslas in the forefront, as the Tesla Model 3 was #9 for the year (2,561), which is quite interesting, considering how popular the Teslas were in the Netherlands previously.
Let's take a look at the top-selling plug-ins for the month:
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 1,517
- Ford Mustang Mach-E - 1,250
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 1,219
- Audi Q4 e-tron - 1,183
- Cupra Born - 1,134
- Volvo XC40 Recharge - 1,069
- Polestar 2 - 1,060
- Volkswagen ID.3 - 1,009
- Tesla Model 3 - 974
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 923
Top 10 year-to-date:
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 6,685
- Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 5,850
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 4,216
- Ford Mustang Mach-E - 4,148
- Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 3,297
- Volvo XC40 PHEV - 3,097
- BMW iX3 - 2,833
- Ford Kuga PHEV - 2,573
- Tesla Model 3 - 2,561
- Polestar 2 - 2,527
According to the EV Volumes' data, the top three plug-in brands in 2021 were Kia (10% share), Volvo (9%) and BMW (9%).
In the case of automotive groups, the top is Volkswagen Group (24%), followed by Geely-Volvo (15%) and Hyundai Motor Group (13%). BMW Group and Stellantis noted 10% both.
