December 2021 was the second-best month ever for passenger plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands with 23,150 new registrations.

The result was lower by about 25% than the all-time record, set a year ago when registrations were artificially inflated by the manufacturers' rush to comply with CO 2 emission requirements in the European Union.

Nonetheless, the plug-in car market share expanded to 65% (including 59% BEVs). Not only that, the top 10 cars for the month were all-electric.

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – December 2021

In 2021, about 95,464 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in the Netherlands, which is over 7% more than in 2020.

The market share improved to 30% (including 20% BEVs and 10% PHEVs), a full five percentage points above 2020 (25%).

Model rank

The Skoda Enyaq iV was the best-selling electric car both for the month and for the year, with respectively 1,517 and 6,685 units.

The second-best this year was the Kia Niro EV with 5,850, while the third was the Volkswagen ID.4 (4,216), slightly ahead of the Ford Mustang Mach-E (4,148).

There are no Teslas in the forefront, as the Tesla Model 3 was #9 for the year (2,561), which is quite interesting, considering how popular the Teslas were in the Netherlands previously.

Let's take a look at the top-selling plug-ins for the month:

Skoda Enyaq iV - 1,517 Ford Mustang Mach-E - 1,250 Volkswagen ID.4 - 1,219 Audi Q4 e-tron - 1,183 Cupra Born - 1,134 Volvo XC40 Recharge - 1,069 Polestar 2 - 1,060 Volkswagen ID.3 - 1,009 Tesla Model 3 - 974 Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 923

Top 10 year-to-date:

Skoda Enyaq iV - 6,685 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 5,850 Volkswagen ID.4 - 4,216 Ford Mustang Mach-E - 4,148 Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 3,297 Volvo XC40 PHEV - 3,097 BMW iX3 - 2,833 Ford Kuga PHEV - 2,573 Tesla Model 3 - 2,561 Polestar 2 - 2,527

According to the EV Volumes' data, the top three plug-in brands in 2021 were Kia (10% share), Volvo (9%) and BMW (9%).

In the case of automotive groups, the top is Volkswagen Group (24%), followed by Geely-Volvo (15%) and Hyundai Motor Group (13%). BMW Group and Stellantis noted 10% both.