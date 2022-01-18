The French car market closed the year 2021 with over 1.65 million new registrations (about 0.5% more than in 2020).

However, the plug-in electric segment expanded significantly to over 315,000 units (up 62% year-over-year).

Let's first take a look at the December results. Last month, some 40,202 plug-in vehicles have been registered - new monthly record (up 8% year-over-year), including 38,658 passenger plug-ins and 1,544 commercial vehicles.

Passenger plug-ins also set the fifth consecutive monthly record market share at almost 24.5%.

New plug-in vehicle registrations:

Passenger BEVs: 23,168 - up 12% at 14.7% market share

- up 12% at 14.7% market share Passenger PHEVs: 15,490 - up 2% at 9.8% market share

- up 2% at 9.8% market share Light commercial BEVs: 1,466 - up 9% at 3.8% market share

- up 9% at 3.8% market share Light commercial PHEVs: 78

Total plug-ins: 40,202 - up 8%

Plug-in car sales in France – December 2021

In 2021, over 315,000 new plug-ins were registered in France. That's 62% more than a year ago. The passenger plug-in car share increased to 18.3%.

Registrations year-to-date:

Passenger BEVs: 162,106 - up 46%

- up 46% Passenger PHEVs: 141,234 - up 88%

- up 88% Light commercial BEVs: 12,085 - up 37%

- up 37% Light commercial PHEVs: 553

Total plug-ins: 315,978 - up 62%

Only 14 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles were registered in 2021.

As we can see below, the last two years brought some serious volume to the plug-in segment.

According to our data, more than 780,000 plug-ins were sold in France since 2010, including almost 500,000 all-electric cars.

*some data on the charts are estimated

Models

In December, the Tesla Model 3 was the top all-electric model with 3,959 units, followed by the Renault ZOE (3,332) and Dacia Spring (2,787).

It means that the Tesla Model 3 became the top passenger electric car in France in 2021, with a total of 24,911 units. It's another country conquered by the Model 3.

The Renault ZOE was #2 with 23,573 units - however, there were also 2,127 registrations for commercial purposes. It would mean that more ZOE were put on the road then the Tesla Model 3.

We are counting the Tesla Model 3 as the best-selling passenger car, because the commercial registrations are a different category. Similarly does Jose Pontes (EV Volumes data) in his report for EV Sales Blog and recently Cleantechnica.

The third best selling model was the Peugeot e-208 (17,859 + 1,090 commercial units).

The three top all-electric passenger models are:

Tesla Model 3: 24,911

Renault ZOE: 23,573 (plus 2,127 commercial versions)

Peugeot e-208: 17,859 (plus 1,090 commercial versions)

The three top passenger plug-in hybrid models are:

Peugeot 3008 PHEV: 16,962 (plus 40 commercial versions)

Renault Captur PHEV: 8,180 (plus 309 commercial versions)

Citroen C5 AC PHEV: 7,097 (plus 11 commercial versions)

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations provided by L’Avere-France: