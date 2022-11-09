New passenger car sales in Norway finally improved in October, after six months of year-over-year declines. Last month, 12,558 new cars were registered (up 8.5%), which brought the year-to-date number to 115,319 (down 18%).

Good news comes also from the plug-in segment, which also noted a slight increase after six months of noticeable drops.

Last month, 10,853 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered, which is 5% more than a year ago. Nonetheless, the market share decreased to 86.4% (from 89.3% a year ago).

Plug-in results could be better, but plug-in hybrid cars (PHEVs) have been dragging the segment down each month this year - including a 49% decrease in October.

Plug-in hybrid sales continue to decrease due to reduced tax incentives (CO 2 emission component).

Fortunately, battery-electric cars (BEVs) were up almost 20% year-over-year, expanding their market share to 77.5% (from 70.1% a year ago).

Stats for the month:

BEVs: 9,727 (up 20%, at 77.5% market share) + 569 new vans

PHEVs: 1,126 (down 49%, at 9.0% market share)

Total: 10,853 (up 5%, at 86.4% market share)

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – October 2022

So far this year, more than 101,000 new passenger plug-ins were registered in Norway. Currently, it seems that the year 2022 will end below 2021's level.

Plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: 89,658 (up 1%, at 77.7% market share)

PHEVs: 11,450 (down 63%, at 9.9% market share)

Total: 101,108 (down 15%, at 87.7% market share)

For reference, in the 12 months of 2021, 151,917 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered (up 44% over 2020 at an average market share of 86.2%).

The gasoline, diesel, and non-rechargeable hybrids were in the minority with 13.6% of the market last month (2.1% gasoline, 3.7% diesel, 7.8% hybrids).

Models

In October, the Volkswagen ID.4 was the top-selling model in Norway (1,014), followed by its cousin - Skoda Enyaq iV (751). Considering 387 Audi Q4 e-tron, we can count 2,152 MEB-based electric crossover/SUVs.

Relatively good results were set also by the BMW iX (566), Volvo C40 Recharge (536), Volkswagen ID.3 (473), Audi e-tron (423) and Volvo XC40 Recharge (403).

The Tesla Model Y, which noted over 3,000 units in September, this time was almost absent with just 47 new registrations (plus 4 Tesla Model 3). This indicates how inconsistent Tesla deliveries are. Nonetheless, the Model Y remains the top car overall in Norway with 9,620 registrations YTD.

The YTD list shown below indicates that Norway loves electric crossover/SUVs, which take all the top positions.

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – 2022 YTD