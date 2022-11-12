In October, new passenger car registrations in Germany increased by nearly 17% year-over-year to 208,642, bringing the year-to-date result to 2,076,527 (down 5.5%).

Plug-in electric car sales also increased, slightly outpacing the general market and expanding their market share.

Last month, 67,845 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Germany, which is 25% more than a year ago. The market share increased to 32.5% (compared to 30.4% a year earlier).

Both all-electric and plug-in hybrid car sales increased - BEVs by 17%, while PHEVs went up by 35%.

Results by type:

BEVs: 35,781 – up 17% at 17.1% market share

PHEVs: 32,064 – up 35% at 15.4% market share

Total: 67,845 – up 25% at 32.5% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – October 2022

So far this year, more than 555,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Germany:

BEVs: 308,254 – up 15% at 14.8% market share

PHEVs: 247,711 – down 6% at 11.9% market share

Total: 555,965 – up 4% at 26.8% market share

For reference, in the 12 months of 2021, a total of over 681,000 plug-in cars were registered.

Top brands

In October, the Volkswagen brand noted the highest number of new plug-in electric car registrations (8,603), although PHEV-rich Mercedes-Benz was not far behind at 8,107. BMW (5,079) and Audi (4,890) completed the top four for the month.

Volkswagen was also #1 in terms of all-electric car sales (5,429), noticeably ahead of Tesla (3,185).

Plug-in car registrations by brands (at least 2,000) last month:

Volkswagen: 8603 - 5429 BEVs and 3174 PHEVs

Mercedes-Benz: 8107 - 2628 BEVs and 5479 PHEVs

BMW: 5079 - 1461 BEVs and 3618 PHEVs

Audi: 4890 - 2297 BEVs and 2593 PHEVs

SEAT: 3884 - 1140 BEVs and 2744 PHEVs

Tesla: 3185 - 3185 BEVs

Hyundai: 3508 - 2275 BEVs and 1233 PHEVs

Ford: 2999 - 518 BEVs and 2481 PHEVs

Opel: 2768 - 1855 BEVs and 913 PHEVs

Renault: 2559 - 2405 BEVs and 154 PHEVs

Fiat: 2399 - 2399 BEVs

Kia: 2384 - 581 BEVs and 1803 PHEVs

Volvo: 2061 - 806 BEVs and 1255 PHEVs

Year-to-date the list (at least 20,000 plug-ins):

Volkswagen: 59571 - 37755 BEVs and 21816 PHEVs

Mercedes-Benz: 55772 - 17247 BEVs and 38525 PHEVs

BMW: 50401 - 17702 BEVs and 32699 PHEVs

Tesla: 41643 - 41643 BEVs

Audi: 41362 - 20169 BEVs and 21193 PHEVs

Hyundai: 33603 - 23235 BEVs and 10368 PHEVs

SEAT: 26515 - 7102 BEVs and 19413 PHEVs

Opel: 22452 - 18325 BEVs and 4127 PHEVs

Kia: 22281 - 8554 BEVs and 13727 PHEVs

Ford: 21402 - 4098 BEVs and 17304 PHEVs

Renault: 21187 - 18363 BEVs and 2824 PHEVs

Top models

The Fiat 500 electric appears to be the best-selling all-electric car in October with 2,363 new registrations. The Volkswagen ID.3 (2,160) and Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 counted together (2,115) completed the podium.

Tesla also had a decent first month of the quarter with 1,622 Tesla Model Y and 1,563 Tesla Model 3 sales.

With two months to go, there is a big chance that Tesla will secure the two top positions in 2022, but due to a growing number of BEV models, its market share probably will continue to decrease.

The top all-electric models year-to-date:

Tesla Model Y - 24,177

Fiat 500 electric - 19,219

Tesla Model 3 - 17,464

Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 - 14,785

Volkswagen ID.3 - 12,802

Hyundai Kona Electric - 12,030

Opel Corsa-e - 9,924

Skoda Enyaq iV - 9,800

Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 9,773

Audi e-tron - 9,598

BMW i3 - 9,520

Volkswagen e-up! - 9,511

Audi Q4 e-tron - 8,700

Renault ZOE - 8,344

Dacia Spring - 8,273

MINI Cooper SE - 8,006

Official stats (KBA):