New passenger car registrations in France increased in October by 5.5% year-over-year to 124,982, continuing the rebound. Nonetheless, the year-to-date result of 1.24 million is 10% lower than a year ago.

Plug-in electric car sales also noted a positive result, although the rate of growth was not particularly high.

According to L’Avere-France, last month some 30,006 new plug-in vehicles were registered in France (up 6.4% year-over-year), including 27,969 passenger plug-in cars (up 3.2%), which represents 22.4% of the market (vs. 22.9% a year ago).

The results could be better, but plug-in hybrid car sales are still decreasing. All-electric cars were up over 8% year-over-year to 16,861.

Interesting is that light commercial all-electric vehicles had another record month (1,996).

New plug-in vehicle registrations:

Passenger BEVs: 16,861 (up 8%) at 13.5% market share

Passenger PHEVs: 11,108 (down 4%) at 8.9% market share

Light commercial BEVs: 1,996 (up 95%) at 7.1% market share

Light commercial PHEVs: 41 (down 37%)

Total plug-ins: 30,006 (up 6.4%)

Plug-in car sales in France – October 2022

So far this year, more than 269,000 new plug-in electric cars were registered in France.

Registrations year-to-date:

Passenger BEVs: 157,711 (up 29%) at 12.7% market share

Passenger PHEVs: 99,663 (down 12%) at 8.1% market share

Light commercial BEVs: 11,608 (up 26%)

Light commercial PHEVs: 494

Total plug-ins: 269,476 (up 9.6%)

For reference, in the 12 months of 2021, over 315,000 plug-ins were registered in France.

*some data on the charts are estimated

Models

The top-selling all-electric model in October was the Peugeot e-208 with 2,350 new registrations (up 36% year-over-year), which also allows it to strengthen as the #1 year-to-date with 16,459 units (up almost 11%).

The second most popular last month was the all-new Renault Megane E-Tech with 2,109 units.

Then we can see the Fiat 500 electric (1,276) and the Tesla Model 3 (1,256). The all-electric Fiat is now #2 year-to-date in France with 13,730 registrations, slightly ahead of Dacia Spring (13,572 YTD).

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations are provided by L’Avere-France: