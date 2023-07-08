In June, new passenger car registrations in the United Kingdom increased by almost 26 percent year-over-year to 177,266. After six months of 2023, the total number of new registrations amounted to 949,720 (up 18 percent).

Meanwhile, the plug-in segment noticeably outpaces the general market, scoring the best June ever.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reports that 44,470 new plug-in cars were registered last month (46 percent more than a year ago). This result represents about 25.1 percent of the total volume (it was 21.6 percent a year ago).

Both all-electric and plug-in hybrid car sales increased noticeably compared to 2022, and we guess that this trend will continue in the second half of the year.

Plug-in electric car registrations in the UK – June 2023

BEVs: 31,700 (up 39%) and 17.9% market share

PHEVs: 12,770 (up 66%) and 7.2% market share

Total: 44,470 (up 46%) and 25.1% market share

So far this year, more than 215,000 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in the UK, which is 29 percent more than a year ago and more than one-fifth of the market.

New plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: 152,965 (up 33%) and 16.1% market share

PHEVs: 62,155 (up 21%) and 6.5% market share

Total: 215,120 (up 29%) and 22.7% market share

For reference, in the 12 months of 2022, more than 368,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in the UK, reaching an average market share of 22.8%.

More details, also including other powertrain types:

Top models

The Tesla Model Y once again achieved a spectacular success in the UK, becoming the most registered new car in June, with 5,539 registrations.

This allowed to strengthen in the year-to-date standing, moving from seventh position to fourth position (19,551 units), just behind the third Nissan Qashqai (19,983).

No other stand-alone all-electric model was able to get into top 10.

LCVs

In the case of light commercial vehicles (LCV), some 34,630 units were registered last month (up 31 percent year-over-year). Out of that, 1,775 were all-electric (down 12 percent year-over-year), which translated to a market share of 5.1%.

It seems that electrification of the LCV segment lags behind passenger cars, despite that there are many all-electric van models available. Too high initial cost or lack of charging infrastructure must be still an issue, we guess.