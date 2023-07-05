In June, 15,566 new passenger cars were registered in Norway, which is 4.5 percent more than a year ago. Nonetheless, the year-to-date number at 66,549 remains in the red (down 2.9 percent year-over-year).

Plug-in electric car sales are outpacing the general market, which translates to a higher and higher market share.

According to the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV), 14,155 new passenger plug-in cars were registered last month (up six percent year-over-year), which is about 90.9 percent of the total volume (compared to 89.9 percent a year ago). We will not see such a level anywhere else on the planet.

The all-electric car segment is especially important for us - in June, some 12,801 new passenger BEVs were registered (9 percent more than a year ago), which is 82.2 percent of the total market.

Meanwhile, plug-in hybrid car registrations, without generous tax incentives, are consistently decreasing year-over-year for 18 months (January 2022). Last month, PHEV volume decreased by 19 percent to 1,354.

Stats for the month (only passenger cars):

BEVs: 12,801 (up 9%) and 82.2% market share

PHEVs: 1,354 (down 19%) and 8.7% market share

Total: 14,155 (up 6%) and 90.9% market share

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – June 2023

So far this year, almost 60,000 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Norway, which represents about 90 percent of the total car sales.

There is a big chance that in the second half of the year, we will see more substantial growth over 2022.

Plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: 55,276 (up 2%) and 83.1% market share

PHEVs: 4,689 (down 26%) and 7.0% market share

Total: 59,965 (down 1%) and 90.1% market share

For reference, in 12 months of 2022, more than 153,000 new plug-in electric cars were registered in Norway (87.8 percent of the total volume).

Models

The Tesla Model Y remains the absolute best-selling car in Norway in June (3,127 units and 20.1 percent market share) and in the first half of the year (15,452 units and 23.2 percent market share). Almost one in four new passenger car registrations so far this year was Tesla Model Y.

The second most popular model in June was the Volkswagen ID.4 (1,176), followed by the Skoda Enyaq iV (759).

It's worth noting that the three MEB-based crossover/SUVs - Volkswagen ID.4, Audi Q4 e-tron, and Skoda Enyaq iV - noted together 7,732 new registrations in the first half of this year. That's barely half of the volume of the Tesla Model Y.

Not all Tesla models are selling so well, though. For example, the Tesla Model 3 noted 288 units in June and 1,242 YTD. Volkswagen ID.3 noted respectively 251 and 2,146 units.

As we can see in the list below, among the most popular models is also Volvo XC40 Recharge and several Toyota models (including the all-electric Toyota bZ4X as the #4 YTD).

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – 2023 YTD