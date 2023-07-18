In June, new passenger car registrations in Germany increased by almost 25 percent year-over-year to 280,139. During the first six months of 2023, 1,396,870 new cars were registered (up 12.8 percent year-over-year).

The plug-in electric car segment is also expanding - but it splits between BEVs, which are significantly outpacing the market, and PHEVs, which are falling like a rock.

In June, the total plug-in electric car registrations amounted to 68,918 (up 18 percent year-over-year), which is 24.6 percent of the total volume (compared to 26 percent a year ago).

Meanwhile, all-electric car registrations amounted to 52,988 (up 64 percent year-over-year), which was enough to capture 18.9 percent of the market (compared to 14.4 percent a year ago).

New plug-in vehicle registrations:

BEVs: 52,988 – up 64% at 18.9% market share

PHEVs: 15,930 – down 39% at 5.7% market share

Total: 68,918 – up 18% at 24.6% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – June 2023

So far this year, more than 299,000 passenger plug-in electric cars have been registered in Germany, which is two percent less than a year ago.

Registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: 220,244 – up 32% at 15.8% market share

PHEVs: 79,065 – down 43% at 5.7% market share

* In 2023, PHEVs are no longer eligible for incentives. Total: 299,309 – down 2% at 21.4% market share

For reference, in 2022, more than 832,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Germany (31.4 percent of the total volume), compared to over 681,000 in 2021.

Top brands

In June, the three brands with the highest number of new plug-in electric car registrations were Volkswagen, Tesla, and Mercedes-Benz. Volkswagen was also the top one in terms of BEVs, followed by Tesla, while Mercedes-Benz remains the king of PHEVs.

Plug-in car registrations by brands (at least 2,000) last month:

Volkswagen: 9417 - 8831 BEVs and 586 PHEVs

Tesla: 8044 - 8044 BEVs

Mercedes-Benz: 7233 - 3530 BEVs and 3703 PHEVs

BMW: 4778 - 2872 BEVs and 1906 PHEVs

Audi: 4175 - 2579 BEVs and 1596 PHEVs

Hyundai: 3295 - 2613 BEVs and 682 PHEVs

Fiat: 3025 - 3025 BEVs

Opel: 2638 - 2206 BEVs and 432 PHEVs

Skoda: 2591 - 1936 BEVs and 655 PHEVs

Seat: 2559 - 1441 BEVs and 1118 PHEVs

Kia: 2173 - 1370 BEVs and 803 PHEVs

Volkswagen remains the top brand also after the first six months of the year, while Tesla is now ahead of Mercedes-Benz. If we narrow the results to BEVs only, then we can see Tesla slightly ahead of Volkswagen.

Plug-in car registrations by brands (at least 6,000) year-to-date:

Volkswagen: 38895 - 34414 BEVs and 4481 PHEVs

Tesla: 36384 - 36384 BEVs

Mercedes-Benz: 35774 - 16913 BEVs and 18861 PHEVs

Audi: 22288 - 14415 BEVs and 7873 PHEVs

BMW: 22236 - 12845 BEVs and 9391 PHEVs

Hyundai: 14402 - 12097 BEVs and 2305 PHEVs

Seat: 11467 - 5929 BEVs and 5538 PHEVs

Skoda: 10250 - 7769 BEVs and 2481 PHEVs

Opel: 9742 - 6993 BEVs and 2749 PHEVs

Fiat: 8773 - 8773 BEVs

Volvo: 8557 - 4095 BEVs and 4462 PHEVs

smart: 8268 - 8268 BEVs

MG Roewe: 7723 - 7705 BEVs and 18 PHEVs

Kia: 7574 - 4600 BEVs and 2974 PHEVs

Peugeot: 6861 - 5166 BEVs and 1695 PHEVs

Renault: 6468 - 5964 BEVs and 504 PHEVs

MINI: 6153 - 5983 BEVs and 170 PHEVs

Top BEV models

The best-selling plug-in electric car (and all-electric car) is the Tesla Model Y with 6,098 new registrations in June and 27,825 year-to-date.

The Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 duo also notes strong results (5,152 units in June), but it's far behind year-to-date (18,377). On top of that comes 2,355 Volkswagen ID.3 in June (11,875 YTD).

However, the third most popular BEV model in June was the Fiat 500 electric (3,004 units), which means that it is now ahead of the Audi Q4 e-tron and Skoda Enyaq iV YTD.

Top all-electric models year-to-date: