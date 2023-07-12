In late June, General Motors' plant in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico produced the first sellable Chevrolet Blazer EV, and now it looks like the first vehicle is already on its way to the United States.

That's according to a July 11 report from Vanguardia MX (via Electrek), which claims the Blazer EV has left the plant and is in transit to the US. We also learn from the report that the Ramos Arizpe plant is currently making 65 Blazer EV SUVs per hour.

"Since last week we were very pleased to see that the first production Blazer left for the United States, the first order. We are already working on it for the foreign market," said Tereso Medina Ramirez, general secretary of the Confederation of Workers of Mexico (CTM).

As you probably know, GM also makes the smaller Chevrolet Equinox EV at its Mexican plant, although Medina Ramirez said the date when the first Equinox EV will leave the complex is still unknown.

According to the same source, GM's Ramos Arizpe site currently employes 4,000 people, 2,000 of which are allocated to electric vehicles – the plant also makes the ICE-powered Chevrolet Blazer and Equinox SUVs.

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV will be offered in 1LT, 2LT, RS, and SS trim levels, with the 2LT (priced from $47,595) and RS (from $51,995) models expected to start deliveries this summer. The Blazer EV SS performance variant starting at $65,995 will be available in spring 2024, even though Chevrolet initially said it would launch before the end of 2023.

The launch of the entry-level Blazer EV 1LT model (priced from $44,995) has also been pushed back from the first quarter of 2024 to the winter of 2024, according to information from Chevrolet US consumer website's Blazer EV page.

Besides these four trim levels for retail customers, the 2024 Blazer EV will also be available as a PPV (Police Pursuit Vehicle) for law enforcement agencies. GM said a year ago when it unveiled the Blazer EV that the PPV would launch in the first quarter of 2024.

The automaker estimates the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV will offer between 247 to 320 miles of range, depending on the trim. GM is yet to announce the electric SUV's battery capacity, though it's highly likely to feature the same 100.4-kilowatt-hour pack as the Cadillac Lyriq.

Powertrain variants include single-motor front-wheel drive (standard on 1LT, 2LT, and RS), single-motor rear-wheel drive (a no-cost option on RS), and dual-motor all-wheel drive (optional on 2LT and RS, standard on SS).