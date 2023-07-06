Tesla's most affordable crossover SUV, the Model Y, keeps setting sales records across the world, with two more under its belt thanks to customers in Iceland and Australia.

After becoming the best-selling cat in the world in the first quarter of the year, the Model Y became the best-selling car in Iceland in the first six months, beating the previous record that stood for 35 years.

According to the Iceland Monitor, quoted by Electrek, Tesla sold 1,316 Model Ys this year in the island nation and beat the record set in 1988 by the Toyota Corolla, which was sold in just over 1,200 units three and a half decades ago.

Granted, the Icelandic sales figures pale in comparison with what Tesla has been capable of achieving in the United States, where it sold over 150,000 cars in the first quarter. However, Iceland is tiny compared to the US and has a population of less than 400,000 people, whereas the United States has over 300 million inhabitants.

At the same time, the Model Y became the best-selling car in Australia in June, with 5,560 units delivered across the country. In the general rankings, Tesla's crossover is in second place, after the Toyota HiLux and before the Ford Ranger, both of which are pickups with separate ladder frame chassis, or utes as they're known Down Under.

The Model Y was also Australia's best-selling EV in the first half of 2022, with a total of 14,002 units delivered, closely followed by its sedan sibling, the Model 3, with 11,575 units sold.

The Chinese BYD Atto 3 was in third place with 6,196 vehicles, while the MG ZS and Volvo XC40 Recharge completed the top five list, according to CarExpert.com.au.

