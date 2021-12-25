Join us behind the wheel of the 2022 MG ZS for our point-of-view test drive and review of this refreshed electric car.

The 2022 refresh of the MG ZS EV is a huge step up from the older model! With a much bigger battery and upgraded user interface, the new ZS EV really makes up for some of its predeessors shortcomings. It's also had a little facelift, and now looks much sharper.

We were lucky enough to have the SUV for a week, so we put up some good mileage in that time. We hope you enjoy our full review and test drive of what is possibly one of the best value EVs out there!

