The BYD Atto 3, a C-segment crossover/SUV, which in China is known as the BYD Yuan Plus, is one of the hottest BEVs on the market right now. In November, it noted nearly 30,000 sales.

It's already available in several countries, including Australia, and soon is expected to be sold also in Europe and in Japan. Bjørn Nyland recently had an opportunity to check out the Atto 3 in Thailand and the initial feedback is quite positive.

Today we will focus on the range test results of the 60.48 kWh battery version of the BYD Atto 3, which is expected to have a WLTP range of 420 km (261 miles), compared to 320 km (199 miles) in the case of the 49.92 kWh battery version.

A very interesting thing noted by Bjørn Nyland is that it can beat the WLTP range rating in good weather conditions (at a temperature of 25°C).

According to the video, at a speed of 90 km/h (56 mph) the average energy consumption amounted to 134 Wh/km (216 Wh/mile). When combined with the estimated usable battery capacity of 59.6 kWh, it turns out that the driving range is as high as 445 km (277 miles). This result is comparable with other global BEVs in the segment.

2022 BYD Atto 3 (aka Yuan Plus) (60.48 kWh)

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 445 km (277 miles)

energy consumption of 134 Wh/km (216 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 59.6 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 25°C

18" Atlas Batman A51 (215/55-18)

Bjørn Nyland was not able to test the BYD Atto 3 at the second speed that he typically uses - 120 km/h (75 mph) - so for a full report, we will have to wait until the car appears in Norway.

Nonetheless, it seems that the BYD Blade Battery-powered Atto 3 might be a very interesting model. It recently received a 5-star safety rating from Euro NCAP and clearly is ready to compete with other BEVs on the market.