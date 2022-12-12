BYD does not slow down. In November, the automaker set its ninth consecutive monthly global wholesale sales record (and 10th record this year, as only February was a bit slower than January).

According to the company's report, last month, BYD passenger plug-in car sales amounted to 229,942 (the third result above 200,000), which is 155% more than a year ago.

The overwhelming majority of BYD sales are in China, while exports stand for a few percent of the total result.

Both all-electric and plug-in hybrid car sales have been above 100,000 units per month since October and growing.

BEV sales increased by almost 147% to 113,915 (over 10,000 more than in October), but PHEVs are growing even faster - by 164% year-over-year to 116,027.

Nothing is determined, but we would not be surprised if the Chinese company is able to exceed 250,000 in December.

BYD plug-in car sales results:

BEVs: 113,915 (up 147% year-over-year)

PHEVs: 116,027 (up 164% year-over-year)

Total: 229,942 (up 155% year-over-year)

Some 12,318 BYD plug-ins were exported, which also is a new record. Besides passenger cars, BYD sold 485 commercial electric vehicles for a total of 230,427 plug-in vehicles last month.

BYD plug-in electric car sales – November 2022

So far this year, the company sold over 1.62 million plug-in electric cars, more than tripling its volume compared to 2021.

BYD plug-in sales year-to-date:

BEVs: 799,202 (up 193% year-over-year)

PHEVs: 823,579 (up 261% year-over-year)

Total: 1,622,781 (up 224% year-over-year)



During the last 12 months, the company sold more than 1.7 million plug-ins, while the cumulative number is at 3.1 million.

It's possible that in 2022, BYD will sell close to 2 million plug-ins. For reference, in 2021, the company sold 593,745 plug-in cars.

Top models

As usual, many individual models set their own monthly records. The top one is the BYD Song family, which noted a total of 64,145 (BEVs and PHEVs). That's another new monthly record for the Song.

We can note also 31,786 BYD Han (BEVs and PHEVs), 29,402 BYD Yuan (including Atto 3), 28,320 BYD Qin (BEVs and PHEVs), 20,020 BYD Tang (BEVs and PHEVs).

The BYD Dolphin and BYD Seal continue their expansion with new records of respectively 26,063 and 15,356. Meanwhile, the BYD Destroyer 05 plug-in hybrid surprisingly slowed down a little bit during the ninth month on the market to 6,032 (after over 9,000 in October).