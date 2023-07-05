Chevrolet reports another positive quarter in the United States with 454,046 vehicle deliveries in Q2 (up 17 percent year-over-year). During the first half of the year, the brand delivered 852,187 vehicles, which is a 16.5 percent increase over H1 2022.

An even higher rate of growth was noted in the all-electric car segment, as Chevrolet's battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales doubled in Q2.

The company reports 13,959 Chevrolet Bolt EV/Bolt EUV deliveries (up 101 percent year-over-year). That's a very solid result, but not as high as in Q1 (19,700).

A year ago, production and sales were constrained by the massive battery-related recall (production resumed in April 2022).

Compared to the overall volume, the Bolt EV/Bolt EUV represented about 3.1 percent of the total Chevrolet sales.

2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV Chevrolet Bolt EUV

The Chevrolet Bolt EV/Bolt EUV duo is the least expensive option to have a new all-electric car in big part thanks to the $7,500 federal tax credit.

This is probably the main reason why the car is selling so well. Unfortunately, both versions of the Bolt will soon be discontinued (before the end of 2023) and the final chance to place an order will be in August.

Chevrolet BEV sales in Q2 2023:

Bolt EV/Bolt EUV: 13,959 (up 101% year-over-year) and 3.1% share

Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV sales in the US - Q2 2023

So far this year, Chevrolet Bolt EV/Bolt EUV sales exceeded 33,000, which was nearly 4 percent of the total volume.

Chevrolet BEV sales YTD in 2023:

Bolt EV/Bolt EUV: 33,659 (up 361% year-over-year) and 3.9% share

For reference, in 2022, a total of 38,120 Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV were delivered to customers in the US (2.5 percent share of the total volume).

Chevrolet's production target for 2023 is 70,000 units "to meet global demand" and considering the result of 33,659 sales in the US alone, we guess that it's doable.

The vast majority of Chevrolet Bolt EV/Bolt EUV sales are in the US, although the car is sold in other countries (Canada, South Korea) too.

Chevrolet's main focus, for now, is on all-new, Ultium-based models, like the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup (deliveries to start in late Spring), Chevrolet Blazer EV, and Chevrolet Equinox EV.