UPDATE: A GM spokesperson would not confirm nor deny the dates mentioned in GM Authority's report. "We will continue to manufacture the Chevy Bolt at full capacity up until its end of production by the end of the year," he said. "Dealers will continue to take orders through the summer." This suggests that August will be the final month to place orders.

If you're in the market for an affordable EV, you probably know that there's not much time left to order a brand-new Chevrolet Bolt EV or EUV.

In April, General Motors announced that production of the two sister vehicles at the plant in Orion Township, Michigan will come to an end in late 2023.

As we're in the middle of the year, the window for ordering a 2023 Bolt EV or Bolt EUV is shrinking. According to GM Authority, which cites unnamed sources, the last order cycle for the two subcompact EVs begins Thursday, August 17.

Dealers will reportedly only have a few days to submit the last orders for the two Bolt models, as production is scheduled to end on November 7, 2023 per the same sources. Previously, GM said production would end in late 2023, without providing an exact date.

We contacted the automaker for confirmation on both dates and will update this story as soon as we have an answer. In any case, if you're interested in buying one of the last, final model year Chevrolet Bolt EV or EUV vehicles, you need to move fast.

Interestingly, in October 2022, General Motors said it would boost Chevy Bolt EV/EUV production to 70,000 units in 2023, up from a 44,000-unit target in 2022 – the company eventually delivered more than 38,000 units in the US last year.

It remains to be seen whether GM is still interested in hitting that production target after announcing in April 2023 that the two models will be discontinued.

It will also be interesting to see if people will rush to order the last batch of Bolt EVs and EUVs considering the battery recall saga that started in 2021.

The 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV are the most affordable electric vehicles on sale in the United States. The 2023 Bolt EV starts at $27,495 (including $995 shipping), while the 2023 Bolt EUV is priced from $28,795 (including $995 shipping).

Furthermore, both models are eligible for up to $7,500 in federal tax credit, making them a no-brainer for people looking for an affordable battery-powered runabout.

Both the Chevy Bolt EV and Bolt EUV ride on the GM BEV2 platform, offering a 65-kilowatt-hour battery pack paired with a front-mounted Voltec drive motor rated at 200 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque. The EPA-estimated range is 259 miles for the Bolt EV and 247 miles for the Bolt EUV.

While the current-generation models will be soon going away, GM CEO Mary Barra earlier this month hinted at the Bolt's return in the near future as a Ultium-based EV costing under $30,000.