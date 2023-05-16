While production of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV will stop at the end of this year, the Bolt EUV electric crossover is only now debuting in Brazil.

To mark the launch, General Motors has set a range record for the Bolt EUV, covering 560 miles (901.8 kilometers) on a full battery charge – almost double the WLTP range for the Brazilian market.

More than 70 people, including journalists, influencers, customers, dealers, partners, and GM employees, took turns behind the wheel of three Bolt EUV vehicles during the efficiency challenge that lasted 28 hours and 30 minutes.

The trial was held at GM Brazil's Proving Grounds in Indaiatuba, Sao Paulo state, on a round track of 2.7 miles (4.3 kilometers) that simulates "an infinite plane line." The goal was to find out how far it would be possible to drive using all 66 kilowatt-hours of energy stored in the Chevy Bolt EUV's battery in conditions of maximum energy efficiency.

As you can imagine, the challenge consisted of driving the Chevrolet Bolt EUV at low speeds, using techniques that favor the lowest energy consumption.

Gallery: 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Range Record Brazil

The average speed recorded during the event was close to 22 mph (35 kph), which explains why it took more than a whole day to fully deplete the battery – even though the cars only made stops to change drivers. The average efficiency recorded in the vehicle that lasted the longest was 7.2 kWh/100 kilometers.

Participants were advised to avoid sudden acceleration and braking, as well as not to use air conditioning or features such as the seat and steering wheel heating system.

General Motors Brazil also ensured the vehicle had the correct tire pressures and that the test took place in favorable climate and geographic conditions – it was essential to avoid extreme temperatures as they lead to increased energy consumption for cooling or heating the battery pack.

The Bolt EUV will be sold in a single batch in Brazil, but GM did not say exactly how many vehicles that is. The electric crossover will certainly be a much rarer sight than the Bolt EV hatchback, which has been available in the country since 2019.

After the end of sales for the Bolt EV and EUV, GM will bring its next-generation EVs to Brazil, starting in mid-2024. The automaker has already confirmed the Blazer EV and Equinox EV for the local market.