XPeng global electric vehicle deliveries in the month of June amounted to 8,620, which is a very substantial decrease of nearly 44 percent year-over-year.

The Chinese EV startup now has 10 consecutive months of a sales decrease, which is quite a worrying picture, considering that the general battery-electric vehicle (BEV) market is growing (especially in China).

The overwhelming majority of XPeng sales are in China.

XPeng is trying to dance around the numbers and notes that June's result was actually the fifth consecutive result of month-over-month increases - which is true - but that's a relatively small positive.

XPeng does not report individual sales results for its electric cars, which is also an indication that there might be not many positives to highlight.

Xpeng sales last month:

Total: 8,620 (down 44% year-over-year)

Xpeng EV sales – June 2023

During the second quarter of 2023, XPeng sold 23,205 electric cars (down 33 percent year-over-year).

So far this year, XPeng BEV deliveries amounted to over 41,000, which is 40 percent less than a year ago.

Xpeng sales year-to-date:

Total: 41,435 (down 40% year-over-year)

For reference, in 12 months of 2022, XPeng's electric car sales exceeded 120,000 units:

As of June 30, 2023, cumulatively XPeng delivered 300,145 electric cars (the 200,000th car was delivered to customers in June).

Gallery: 2023 XPeng G6

14 Photos

Things might improve for XPeng in the next couple of months, as the company ramps up its new P7i version (launched in March) as well as launched an all-new XPeng G6 "Ultra Smart Coupe SUV" model on June 29. Customer deliveries of the G6 are expected to start this month.

According to reports from China, the XPeng G6 is attractively priced (from around $29,000), slightly under the Tesla Model Y, which is seen as its major competitor.

"The XPENG G6 Ultra Smart Coupe SUV was officially launched on June 29, offering five trim packages and priced between RMB209,900 and RMB276,900. Since its launch, the G6 has been attracting widespread market attention and receiving top-rated reviews. Initial deliveries of the G6 are set to begin this month, and display vehicles have arrived at showrooms nationwide and are ready for test drives. The industry-leading ADAS function, XNGP, is readily available on all G6 Max versions immediately upon delivery."

In addition to the P7i and G6, XPeng offers also G3/G3i, G9, and P5. We will see whether the strengthened lineup will allow Xpeng to not only return to five-digit results but truly rebound to new highs. CnEVPost reports that according to the company's representative, the XPeng G6 alone has a potential for at least 10,000 sales a month.