Kia reports that its global vehicle sales in May increased by 14.4 percent year-over-year to 268,593 units. During the first five months of 2023, the company sold 1,296,241 vehicles (up over 11 percent year-over-year).

In terms of E-GMP-based all-electric car sales, the volume gradually increases. In May, the all-electric Kia EV6 noted 9,671 wholesale sales (closely related to production), which is 31 percent more than a year ago.

Kia reports wholesale sales (on the manufacturer level or plant sales), unless otherwise specified, unaudited, and on a preliminary basis.

The total number includes 1,894 sales in South Korea and 7,777 export sales. So far this year.

Besides the Kia EV6, there is also the Kia EV9 in the stats, but only 11 units (export), as the company prepares to start sales of this new model "soon." We guess that we will have to wait at least a few more months until a three- or four-digit number of EV9 will be ready for customer deliveries. This model will be produced also in the United States, starting in 2024.

Kia EV6 Wholesale Sales – May 2023

So far this year, Kia EV6 wholesale sales exceeded 45,000 (up 30 percent year-over-year).

Retail sales

In its monthly sales data report, Kia lists also 5,773 retail sales of the Kia EV6 outside of South Korea, including 2,237 in the United States.

The retail sales outside of South Korea of other electric car models - Kia Niro EV, Kia Niro Plus EV, and Kia Soul EV - amounted to respectively 4,105, 22, and 161. We don't have numbers for Kia's home market.

Kia BEV sales last month:

EV6: 5,773 retail sales outside South Korea

(9,671 wholesale - 1,894 in South Korea and 7,777 exported) Niro EV: 4,105 retail sales outside South Korea

Niro Plus EV: 22 retail sales outside South Korea

Soul EV: 161 retail sales outside South Korea

Total*: at least 11,955 (down 4.5% year-over-year) or 4.5% of the total volume

*South Korea (EV6) + overseas retail sales data (EV6, Niro EV, Niro Plus EV, Soul EV)

Unfortunately, Kia does not report PHEV numbers.

For reference, in 2022, the company sold more than 130,000 all-electric cars.

2030 Goal: 1.6 Million BEVs Annually

Kia’s updated 2030 annual sales target is 4.3 million units, of which 1.6 million units will be all-electric vehicles (over 133,000 a month). If achieved, it would mean that all-electric cars will represent 37 percent of the total global volume (plus an additional share for plug-in hybrids and conventional hybrids).

As we can see, within seven years, we should see an increase in Kia BEV sales by more than an order of magnitude, compared to 2022.