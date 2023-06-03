Kia America reports its tenth consecutive year-over-year monthly sales increase in the United States. In May, the South Korean brand sold 71,497 vehicles (up 23 percent year-over-year). During the first five months of the year, the company delivered 323,838 vehicles (up 21 percent).

The most important news for us is that also the all-electric Kia EV6 noted some positive results.

In May, Kia sold 2,237 EV6s in the US, which is 7 percent more than a year ago and the best result in almost a year. That's an interesting outcome after a bunch of slower months.

Kia explains that the new lease program allowed it to boost EV6 sales:

"Sales of the all-electric Kia EV6 also set a new May sales record, increasing 7-percent over May 2022. In addition, overall sales of the model increased 80-percent over last month thanks in part to a marketing campaign and competitive lease program."

We will see whether this positive trend will continue into June. The new entry-level 2023 Kia EV6 Light (starting at around $44,000) might also contribute a bit to the growth.

Kia BEV sales last month:

Kia EV6 sales in the US – May 2023

So far this year, over 6,870 Kia EV6s have been sold in the US (down 55 percent year-over-year), which is also 2.1 percent of Kia's total volume.

For reference, during the 12 months of 2022, Kia sold a total of 20,498 EV6 in the US and an additional 8,209 Niro EV, which in total means over 28,700 units.

This year (through April), Kia Niro EV sales amounted to over 3,500 units (up 65 percent year-over-year).

Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not report sales of other plug-in models, as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrid versions.

The Kia EV6 remains in a disadvantageous position because, under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA), it's not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit when purchasing.

Nonetheless, Kia is expected to continue to expand its all-electric car sales, especially when the upcoming all-new Kia EV9 model - a large, three-row SUV, based on the E-GMP platform - will enter the market.