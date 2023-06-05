The Track Package for the Tesla Model S Plaid appears as "out of stock" on the automaker's online shop just hours after the company announced a new Nurburgring lap record.

The Tesla Model S Plaid with the Track Pack set a 7:25.231 lap time on the Nurburgring Nordschleife on June 2, making it the quickest production EV on the fearsome track. Tesla said the record-setting Model S Plaid featured the optional Track Package, which includes track-ready brakes and tires and a 200-mph top speed.

But Tesla Model S Plaid owners interested in purchasing the package, which costs between $15,000 and $20,000 depending on what the buyer chooses from the components list, are accompanied by an "out of stock" announcement on the Tesla Shop.

The EV maker did not say how many Track Packages were available for sale in the first batch, but it's safe to assume there weren't that many seeing as they sold out so quickly.

As a reminder, the Track Package for the Tesla Model S Plaid includes forged aluminum Zero-G wheels, track-ready Goodyear Supercar 3R tires, and a Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit consisting of carbon-silicon carbide rotors, one-piece forged calipers with high-performance pads, and track-ready brake fluid.

Gallery: Tesla Model S Plaid Track Package

4 Photos

The rotors are the Track Pack's key component as they address the Model S Plaid's most criticized element for track driving – the brakes. To ensure extra durability, a ceramic friction layer covers the entire rotor surface to reduce brake dust, corrosion and wear while also improving pedal feel for daily driving.

The Carbon Ceramic Brake kit with the new brake fluid costs $15,000 and the price rises to $20,000 if the wheels and tires are included in the bundle.

The Zero-G wheels shod with Goodyear tires can also be purchased separately for $6,000, which means customers save $1,000 by getting the complete kit.

According to the description on Tesla's online shop, the Model S Plaid Track Package is "designed for the ultimate track experience," delivering "high-speed stability, maximum cornering force and repeatable stopping power during high-performance driving while unlocking a top speed of 200 mph."

Here's hoping that the stock will be replenished soon.