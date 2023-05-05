Tesla has launched a new Track Package for the Model S Plaid which unlocks the all-electric sedan’s 200-mile-per-hour top speed, as well as bringing some nice extras that should make the American EV perform better on the track.

Initially teased in a short Twitter video and then added to the official online accessories shop, the Model S Plaid Track Package includes forged aluminum wheels, track-ready tires and brake fluid, new carbon-silicon carbide rotors, and one-piece forged calipers with high-performance pads.

The whole kit, which will be available from June 2023, costs between $15,000 – $20,000, depending on what an owner chooses from the components list, but as per Tesla’s website, the complete pack comes with the following:

Gallery: Tesla Model S Plaid Track Package

Tesla Model S Plaid Track Package
4 Photos
Tesla Model S Plaid Track Package Tesla Model S Plaid Track Package Tesla Model S Plaid Track Package Tesla Model S Plaid Track Package

Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit:

  • 2x 410 x 40mm carbon-silicon carbide front rotors;
  • 2x 410 x 32mm carbon-silicon carbide rear rotors;
  • 2x 6-piston one-piece forged front calipers with high-performance brake pads;
  • 2x 4-piston one-piece, forged rear calipers with high-performance brake pads;
  • 2x integrated, caliper-mounted parking brakes;
  • Track-ready brake fluid;
  • Updated FW tuned for peak performance.

Wheel/Tire Components:

  • 2x 20X10J, Zero-G wheels with 285/35R20 Goodyear Supercar 3R tires (front);
  • 2x 20X11J, Zero-G wheels with 305/30R20 Goodyear Supercar 3R tires (rear);
  • TPMS, Zero-G center caps, tire nut valves, and lug nut covers.

The Carbon Ceramic Brake kit with the new brake fluid costs $15,000 and the price rises to $20,000 if the wheels and tires are included in the bundle. The Zero-G wheels with Goodyear rubber can also be purchased separately for $6,000, so there’s a potential to save $1,000 by getting the complete kit rather than buying it in two parts.

 

Back in November 2021, Tesla announced the upgraded brake kit as a $20,000 add-on for the Model S Plaid, so with this latest update, the price has gone down by $5,000. Tesla notes that the ceramic brakes are not compatible with 19-inch Tempest wheels but are compatible with 20-inch Zero-G and 21-inch Arachnid wheels.

The American EV brand also offers a $5,500 hardware track package for Model 3 Performance which includes 20-inch Zero-G wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, high-performance brake pads, and Bluetooth low-energy tire pressure sensors.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.

Source: Tesla

